Alton Brown To Headline The 2027 Georgia Dairy Conference

Alton Brown. Photo Credit: Shayan Asgharnia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgia dairy community is proud to announce that acclaimed television personality, bestselling author, and food science expert Alton Brown will headline the upcoming Georgia Dairy Conference, presented in partnership with The Dairy Alliance and Georgia Milk Producers, Inc."Alton has spent his career helping people understand the relationship between food, science, and enjoyment," said Farrah Newberry, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. "His authentic appreciation for real dairy and his ability to connect with consumers make him an extraordinary ambassador for our industry. Through our partnership, we're excited to bring a fresh and engaging conversation to dairy farmers, industry leaders, and food enthusiasts while reinforcing the value real dairy delivers to consumers every day.""Georgia dairy farmers are passionate about producing the nutritious, high-quality dairy products that feed families and communities across our state," said Bryce Trotter, Executive Director of Georgia Milk Producers. "Alton understands the difference that real ingredients make. His enthusiasm for food science, cooking, and real dairy aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate consumer understanding and appreciation for dairy."The session is expected to be one of the conference's marquee events, bringing together dairy producers, processors, industry partners, educators, and agricultural leaders from across the region.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance or @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About Georgia Milk ProducersGeorgia Milk Producers, Inc. is the trade association representing Georgia's dairy farm families. Georgia Milk serves as the voice of the state's dairy producers, advancing programs and policies that support, sustain, and grow Georgia's dairy industry.About the Georgia Dairy ConferenceEach year, the Georgia Milk Producers, Inc. hosts the Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah, GA. Recognized as the Southeast's premier dairy industry event, this three-day conference provides dairy farmers, industry representatives and sponsors with unique opportunities to network and form new relationships with attendees from across the Southeast and beyond.To learn more about the Georgia Dairy Conference and register to attend, visit gadairyconference or @GADairyConference on Facebook and @gadairyconference on Instagram.

Kim Miller

Ink Link Marketing

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Alton Brown to Headline the 2027 Georgia Dairy Conference News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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