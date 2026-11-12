Sedation Consult Outlines Dental Nitrous Oxide Education After ADA Update

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A professional education overview examines patient assessment, documentation and sedation concepts following the ADA's 2026 guideline revision.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sedation Consult is sharing an educational overview of the patient-care subjects involved in dental nitrous oxide training, following the American Dental Association's 2026 update to its sedation and anesthesia use and teaching guidelines.The ADA announced the updated guidelines on April 20, 2026, describing the first comprehensive revision in nearly a decade. Developed with input from eight dental and medical organizations, the guidance addresses clinical and educational standards across sedation and anesthesia. The ADA's announcement emphasizes patient assessment, documentation, education, emergency preparedness and regular training drills.Sedation Consult's overview focuses on patient assessment, documentation and foundational sedation concepts. These subjects place knowledge of nitrous oxide within the broader responsibilities of the dental team and connect the information gathered before care with the patient-care record.Patient assessment includes learning how health status and vital signs inform anesthesia-related care. Sedation Consult's published course objectives address patient requirements for sedation, the continuum of anesthesia and American Society of Anesthesiologists physical-status classifications. Understanding the sedation continuum provides context for the different levels of sedation discussed in professional guidance.Documentation is another part of that foundation. The course's objectives include consent, anesthesia paperwork and recording patient vital signs. These topics connect the information collected before care with the record maintained during the patient's visit. Together, the subjects follow the patient-care process rather than treating gas administration as an isolated task.Sedation Consult's existing Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 (Online) brings these subjects into a program for dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants. Created and presented by Allan Schwartz, DDS, CRNA, the course includes 14 hours of lectures, written notes and a required examination. Its published listing identifies 14 continuing-education credits under the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program (ADA CERP).The educational overview draws on the ADA's published announcement and Sedation Consult's existing curriculum. The ADA guideline-update announcement provides the industry context. Curriculum and format information appear on the Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry course page.About Sedation ConsultSedation Consult provides continuing education for dental and medical professionals. Its dental education offerings address anesthesia-related patient care, monitoring and nitrous oxide.

Allan Schwartz, DDS, CRNA

Sedation Consult

+1 573-268-4899

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Sedation Consult Outlines Dental Nitrous Oxide Education After ADA Update News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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