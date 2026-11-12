Qatar Sets Greenhouse Gas Reduction Target For 2030
(MENAFN) Qatar plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 compared with the levels projected under a business-as-usual scenario, the country’s International Media Office announced Thursday.
The goal translates into a reduction of approximately 37 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to the Sustainable Sovereign Financing Framework published by the Finance Ministry in June 2023.
Under these projections, Qatar’s emissions would reach around 148 million tons in 2030 without additional measures. Achieving the target would bring that figure down to approximately 111 million tons.
The International Media Office also outlined a longer-term objective involving measures equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 42 million metric tons by 2040.
Qatar has set additional environmental goals, including expanding protected land and marine areas to cover 30% of its territory and increasing solar power generation capacity to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.
The country also intends to introduce a national climate adaptation strategy consisting of 280 projects designed to improve its ability to withstand climate-related risks, the office said.
The announcement followed the participation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the opening session of the leaders’ summit at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
In a statement posted on X, the emir called the gathering an “important milestone for strengthening international cooperation on climate change.”
He added that Qatar would maintain an active role in advancing international climate efforts through initiatives and contributions to collective action aimed at addressing environmental challenges and supporting sustainable development.
COP31 is taking place in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together heads of state, government representatives and climate negotiators. The conference agenda includes emissions reductions, climate adaptation and financing.
The goal translates into a reduction of approximately 37 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to the Sustainable Sovereign Financing Framework published by the Finance Ministry in June 2023.
Under these projections, Qatar’s emissions would reach around 148 million tons in 2030 without additional measures. Achieving the target would bring that figure down to approximately 111 million tons.
The International Media Office also outlined a longer-term objective involving measures equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 42 million metric tons by 2040.
Qatar has set additional environmental goals, including expanding protected land and marine areas to cover 30% of its territory and increasing solar power generation capacity to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.
The country also intends to introduce a national climate adaptation strategy consisting of 280 projects designed to improve its ability to withstand climate-related risks, the office said.
The announcement followed the participation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the opening session of the leaders’ summit at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
In a statement posted on X, the emir called the gathering an “important milestone for strengthening international cooperation on climate change.”
He added that Qatar would maintain an active role in advancing international climate efforts through initiatives and contributions to collective action aimed at addressing environmental challenges and supporting sustainable development.
COP31 is taking place in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together heads of state, government representatives and climate negotiators. The conference agenda includes emissions reductions, climate adaptation and financing.
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