Delticom Publishes Q3 Business Development: Operating EBITDA Increases To € 9.2 Million
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Delticom AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million
12.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million Hanover, November 12, 2026 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, publishes the key points of its business trends in the first nine months of 2026.
Delticom Group – Key Figures
About Delticom:
With its brand ReifenDirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 90,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 364 online shops and online distribution platforms in 95 countries, serving nearly 21 million customers. In the online shop ReifenDirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 24,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2025, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 484 million euros. At the end of last quarter, the company employed 90 people.
Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at:
Delticom AG
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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