Rajnath Singh, Cms Join Shivraj Chouhan's Family In Mourning His Mother's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and chief ministers of Haryana and Chhattisgarh were among several prominent leaders who gathered in Bhopal on Thursday to pay their respects to Kashi Bai, mother of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The senior leaders attended the Trayodashi and Gangajali Pujan ceremony organised in memory of Kashi Bai, who died on October 30. They offered floral tributes to her portrait and met Chouhan and his family members to express their condolences.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also attended the ceremony. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao were among the other dignitaries who reached Bhopal to share the family's grief.

The gathering brought together senior political figures from the Centre and different states, who joined the Union Minister's family in remembering the departed.

Kashi Bai died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on October 30 while undergoing treatment. She had been unwell for some time.

Her last rites were performed at her ancestral village Jait in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with Vedic traditions and religious rituals.

The Trayodashi ceremony, observed on the 13th day after a person died in Hindu tradition, was organised along with Gangajali Pujan as part of the religious observances in her memory.

Chouhan, who holds the portfolios of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development in the Union Cabinet, has received condolences from political leaders, colleagues and well-wishers following his mother's demise.

The leaders' visit to Bhopal was aimed at expressing solidarity with the bereaved family and paying their respects to Kashi Bai.