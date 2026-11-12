Science Experience Centre Coming Up In Hyderabad At A Cost Of Rs 232 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) The Centre is developing a Science Experience Centre at CSIR-IICT here with a budget of Rs 232.7 crore to make Hyderabad a hub for scientific innovation and learning.

According to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, the centre features interactive & immersive exhibits, astronomy & space science, a robotics & innovation hub, a 3D digital dome theatre, a walk-through aquarium, a motion simulator, and student activity zones.

The minister said in a post on X on Thursday that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to nurture scientific temperament while preserving India's rich cultural heritage, this world-class facility will inspire young minds, spark innovation, provide hands-on learning experiences for the youth of Telangana and contribute to India's journey of development and innovation.

Kishan Reddy, the MP from Secunderabad, believes that the Science Experience Centre will be a new destination for scientific curiosity, interactive learning and discovery at CSIR-IICT Campus, Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

An initiative by the Union Culture Ministry, the project is being executed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

As on October 23, the entry gate complex was under construction. Structural works up to roof level were completed. The first floor, columns, brickwork and plastering were in progress across the entry complex.

Plinth works were largely completed at Main Science Centre. The project has a unique architectural design inspired by five flower petals. Five distinctive petals house thematic galleries, Fun Science, and an entrance lobby and administrative facilities.

At the Space & Astronomy block of the centre, visitors will be able to explore the wonders of the universe, discover astronomical knowledge, India's space achievements and the mysteries of the universe through interactive exhibits.

The facility will have indigenous knowledge systems connecting tradition with science. At Func Science, visitors will be able to experience the joy of discovery. They can explore physics, chemistry, mathematics, and optical illusions through exciting and interactive exhibits.

The project, expected to be completed by May or June 2027, is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad's position as a hub for scientific research and innovation.

Hyderabad already houses several premier Union government institutions in the fields of defence, science, information technology and education.