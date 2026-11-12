Bihar: Liquor Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized In Gopalganj Three Smugglers Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) The Excise Police in Bihar's Gopalganj district have seized around 415 litres of foreign-made liquor from two cars and arrested three alleged smugglers during separate operations ahead of the Chhath festival, officials said on Thursday.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 10 lakh. The department has intensified vehicle-checking drives across the district to prevent liquor smuggling during the festival.

Acting on a tip-off about a major consignment being transported illegally, Excise Department teams launched searches at several locations.

During one such operation in the Manjha police station area, officials recovered around 341 litres of foreign-made liquor from a car and arrested two alleged smugglers.

In a separate operation along the Premnagar-Badariya road in the Barauli police station area, the team recovered approximately 73 litres of liquor concealed in a specially constructed compartment inside a car seat.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.

In total, two cars were seized, and three alleged smugglers were arrested in the operations.

Excise Superintendent Amritesh Kumar Jha said the department was conducting continuous raids and vehicle inspections to check the illegal transportation of liquor ahead of Chhath.

The arrested persons are being interrogated, while officials are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the smuggling network to identify its suppliers and intended recipients. Further action is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown in Patna district, police seized foreign-made liquor worth around Rs 50 lakh from a storage site in Fatuha and arrested four alleged smugglers from Rajasthan.

The seizure was made during a raid near a Bharat Petroleum pump in Muktakapur village, under the Fatuha police station area, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about a large quantity of liquor being stored at the location, a special police team led by Inspector Ajit Kumar conducted the raid and recovered 435 cartons containing 3,830.760 litres of foreign-made liquor.

An examination of the bottles revealed labels indicating that the liquor was meant for sale in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.