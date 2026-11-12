Govt Receives 22 Bids For 10 Gwh Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Thursday informed it received 22 bids for 10 GWh capacity offered under the Global Tender floated on the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal for selection of beneficiaries to establish giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities in India.

“The 10 GWh capacity is earmarked for Grid-Scale Stationary Storage (GSSS) applications and forms part of the overall targeted 50 GWh ACC manufacturing capacity under the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage,” according to an official statement.

The last date for receiving bids was November 10, 2026 on CPP portal and the Technical Bids were opened on the following day in the presence of the bidders at MHI. The bidding is being conducted online through a transparent two-stage Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism.

Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme on the 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage', in May 2021, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore for achieving an ACC manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh in the country.

The scheme seeks to enhance India's domestic ACC manufacturing capabilities and encourage large domestic and international players to establish a globally competitive ACC manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The allocation of 10 GWh for GSSS applications is expected to support the country's rapidly growing energy-storage requirements arising from the expansion of renewable energy and will boost energy security and deepen the domestic value chain for ACC technologies.

The strong participation in the tender reflects growing industry interest in India's ACC manufacturing potential and reinforces the government's commitment to building a technologically self-reliant, globally competitive and sustainable ACC ecosystem, the statement noted.

-IANS

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