Rajasthan CM Performs 'Bhoomi Puja' For New State Terminal Building At Jaipur Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday performed the traditional bhoomi puja and laid the foundation stone for a new State Terminal building at Jaipur Airport, a project sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 52.35 crore.

Before addressing the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Chief Minister performed the traditional rituals, placed the foundation stone, and offered purnahuti during the havan. He also inspected an exhibition at the venue showcasing a scale model of the proposed terminal, the overall site plan, and layout plans for the ground and first floors.

Sharma stated that concerted efforts are underway to strengthen infrastructure across Rajasthan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that enhanced coordination between the Central and State governments has provided fresh impetus to the transport sector, significantly improving air, rail, and road connectivity across the state.

Providing details of the Jaipur Airport project, the Chief Minister announced that the first phase of the State Terminal building is being constructed for Rs 19.62 crore.

Blending modern amenities with architectural elements reflecting Rajasthan's cultural heritage, the facility will include administrative offices, two VIP lounges, a conference hall, a meeting hall, 10 rest rooms, a training room, a cafe, and a security screening area.

The second phase of the project will involve constructing a hangar and tarmac for aircraft and helicopter parking, for which 12,778 square metres of land has been allotted to the State Government.

Sharma highlighted broader aviation initiatives across Rajasthan, noting that efforts are underway to expand air connectivity in Kota, Kishangarh, Barmer, and Bikaner.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister inaugurated a new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, increasing its annual passenger-handling capacity from 1.2 million to 2 million, while development work is also progressing at Jaipur and Kota airports.

Additionally, Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) have become operational at Kishangarh Airport and the Hamirgarh airstrip in Bhilwara, with land allotted to establish new FTOs in Jhalawar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Sri Ganganagar. Meanwhile, 145 acres of land are being provided for the expansion of Udaipur Airport.

On the railway front, the Chief Minister stated that Rs 10,228 crore has been allocated in the current year's budget to expand rail connectivity and modernise railway facilities. Railway projects worth over Rs 76,800 crore are currently underway across Rajasthan, alongside the redevelopment of 85 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.