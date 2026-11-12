Congress Is BJP's B Team In Assam: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) AIUDF chief and MLA Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday strongly rejected allegations that his party was the“B-team” of the BJP, claiming instead that the Congress had itself exposed which political forces were working in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, Ajmal said the AIUDF had never been an ally or a“B-team” of either the BJP or the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and asserted that his party's supporters would not be misled by the Congress' allegations.

“The BJP has its A-team, B-team and several other teams. The Congress may believe whatever it wants and try to explain its position in any manner. But our people understand the reality,” Ajmal said.

The AIUDF president alleged that the Congress was attempting to create confusion among voters by repeatedly branding his party as the BJP's“B-team”.

“We will do what is right. Our people will not be confused. We have never been the B-team of the AGP or the BJP. The Congress itself has provided proof about who is actually working as the BJP's B-team,” Ajmal said, without elaborating on the evidence he was referring to.

His remarks come amid continuing political sparring in Assam over opposition unity and the alleged role of smaller and regional parties in the state's electoral politics.

The Congress has often accused the AIUDF of indirectly helping the BJP by dividing opposition votes, particularly in minority-dominated constituencies.

The AIUDF, however, has consistently rejected the charge and accused the Congress of using the allegation to cover up its own political failures.

Ajmal said his party remained committed to its political position and would not be intimidated by attempts to label it as a proxy of any other party.

The veteran leader's comments are likely to add another layer to the increasingly bitter war of words between the Congress and the AIUDF, as political parties begin positioning themselves for future electoral battles in Assam.

Meanwhile, Ajmal maintained that the people would ultimately decide who had genuinely worked for their interests and who was merely indulging in political rhetoric.