MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: Eleven-year-old Egyptian jiu-jitsu athlete Abdul Hamid Dghaino has a special reason to keep winning. His father, who first encouraged him to take up the sport, passed away in August 2021. Since then, the young athlete has been determined to continue his journey and dedicate his achievements to his father's memory. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Representing Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Abdul Hamid has recorded 57 wins in his young career. He added another achievement to his record at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena, winning gold in the Youth Grey belt 34kg division.

Abdul Hamid's interest in jiu-jitsu began with the support of his father, who encouraged him from his early days in the sport. Following his father's death, he continued training and working to improve his skills, determined to carry on what they had started together.

He trains under Emirati coach Ibrahim Al Hosani and has competed in several tournaments, including various rounds of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Speaking about his impressive winning record, Abdul Hamid credited his coaches and those who have supported him throughout his journey.

“I worked very hard to achieve these wins, and my coaches helped me a lot. I want to thank them and everyone who has encouraged and supported me,” he said.

But his biggest motivation remains his late father.

“I want to win every championship and dedicate my victories to my father's memory,” Abdul Hamid said.

His gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship marks another achievement in his young career. As he looks ahead to future competitions, Abdul Hamid hopes to continue improving and winning titles in honour of the father who first introduced him to the sport.