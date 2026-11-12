SLC General Secretariat Concludes“Annual Legislative Audit Forum 2026”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Legislative Audit Directorate at the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held the“Annual Legislative Audit Forum” on Thursday, 12 November 2026, under the theme“Legislative Compliance: From Compliance to Creating Impact”. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum brought together a distinguished group of government leaders, senior officials, and specialists from government entities to reinforce the culture of legislative compliance, strengthen cooperation and coordination among government entities, and discuss the tools and mechanisms required to enhance compliance with legislation. The event also celebrated success stories from government entities in this field.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, delivered the opening speech, highlighting the pivotal role of legislative compliance and the evolution of its concept from legislative provisions to tangible impact. He emphasised that promoting legislative compliance is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of all concerned entities, as well as enhanced collaboration and the exchange of expertise, to entrench legislative compliance as an institutional culture and further reinforce Dubai's leading position.

Bin Meshar stated that the Legislative Audit Forum 2026 provides a national platform to explore ways of keeping pace with the evolving concept of legislative compliance and to raise broader awareness of its growing role and significance.

He added:“Through this platform, we seek to establish legislative compliance as a core approach to government work in Dubai and to discuss the mechanisms that strengthen coordination across the government ecosystem, thereby supporting compliance with legislation and its proper implementation. We also seek to promote a more comprehensive approach to legislative compliance as a concept that extends beyond the legal dimension, representing a shared national responsibility and a key benchmark for government excellence.”

For his part, Mr. Omar Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislative Audit Directorate at the SLC, delivered a presentation highlighting the key achievements in the field of legislative compliance, the challenges identified, and mechanisms adopted for addressing them through innovative working methodologies and approaches.

The forum featured a panel discussion with Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), entitled“From Compliance to Creating Impact,” moderated by Mrs. Marwah Mohammed Ibrahim, Head of the Legislative Audit Section at the Legislative Audit Directorate. The session focused on the transformation of legislative compliance from a legal obligation into a deeply rooted institutional culture that creates sustainable impact within the government work environment, while enhancing organisational performance and institutional credibility.

The event further included the“Legislative Compliance Award,” during which government entities in the Emirate of Dubai were honoured for their direct contributions to advancing legislative compliance and embedding its culture at both the institutional and community levels. The award acknowledged their efforts in implementing legislation efficiently and transparently.

The Annual Legislative Audit Forum represents a significant milestone within the legislative audit framework of the Emirate of Dubai and serves as a platform that supports efforts to strengthen compliance among government entities and enhance institutional efficiency, thereby contributing to Dubai's ongoing development journey.