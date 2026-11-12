Friday The 13Th: 7 Myths And Superstitions About The Unlucky Day You Probably Didn't Know

This Friday falls on November 13th, which is a day full of myths and superstitions. Continue reading to learn about five of the most popular ones.

Friday the 13th has long been connected with ill luck, strange happenings, and creepy beliefs. This week, November 13, 2026, falls on a Friday! The dreaded day has returned to make people think twice about making plans, travelling, or beginning something new.

While some people dread the number 13, others think that Friday the 13th brings additional bad luck. But where did these views come from? Several hypotheses explain the date's notoriety, ranging from Norse mythology and the Last Supper to the unexplained arrest of the Knights Templar.

Although there is no factual proof that Friday the 13th is intrinsically unlucky, these five common beliefs and suppositions continue to captivate people all over the world

One of the most common superstitions related to the number 13 stems from the biblical story of the Last Supper. According to Christian legend, Jesus Christ dined with his 12 apostles, totaling 13 individuals at the table.

Judas Iscariot, who subsequently betrayed Jesus, is often identified as the 13th guest. Over time, this anecdote contributed to the perception that having 13 people at a dining table may spell trouble. The superstition got so popular that some individuals avoid organising dinners with exactly 13 guests.

One of the most popular historical ideas links Friday the 13th to the arrest of the Knights Templar in France. On Friday, October 13, 1307, King Philip IV issued an order to arrest hundreds of members of the strong religious and military order.

Many were imprisoned, tortured, and then executed. Some sources claim that this tragic historical event contributed to the date's reputation with bad luck. However, historians remind out that there is no clear proof that the Knights Templar arrests were responsible for the myth. The link proved especially popular in later retellings.

For those who believe in superstition, Friday the 13th is not the best day to start something major. Some people delay getting married, signing contracts, purchasing a home, travelling, or starting a new career because they believe the date will bring unanticipated complications. Others put off critical decisions or avoid making large purchases entirely.

These ideas stem from the broader association of Friday and the number 13 with bad luck in Western mythology. However, there is no empirical proof that engaging in ordinary activities on this day increases the risk of something going wrong.

The fear of the number 13 isn't limited to Friday. It has affected architecture, hospitality, and everyday numbering norms in many places. Some hotels, apartment complexes, and business towers label the floor after the 12th as the 14th, or use a different numbering system, to avoid showing a 13th level.

Similarly, some constructions bypass Room 13. This behaviour is frequently associated with triskaidekaphobia, a dread of the number 13. Interestingly, this superstition is not ubiquitous. Friday the 17th is considered unlucky in Italy, while Tuesday the 13th has similar connections in some Spanish-speaking nations.

Another common theory draws on Norse mythology, specifically the narrative of the gods attending a feast in Valhalla. According to tradition, 12 gods had gathered for a dinner when Loki, the mischievous deity, showed up as an unwelcome 13th guest. His presence triggered a chain of events that culminated in the death of the adored deity Balder.

The anecdote is often cited as one possible explanation for why the number 13 became associated with tragedy. However, historians have not proven it as the only source of the Friday the 13th superstition.

One widespread superstition is that travelling on Friday the 13th brings bad luck. Some people avoid booking flights, starting road trips, or embarking on long journeys on this day because they believe accidents and unforeseen issues are more likely. However, there is no scientific evidence that the date increases travel hazards.

Another popular superstition advises couples against marrying on Friday the 13th. According to this idea, marriages performed on this apparently bad date may lead to tragedy, relationship problems, or an unhappy marriage. Some couples even avoid planning engagements and other significant events on this day.