Emine Erdogan Urges Concrete Action to Address Climate Crisis
(MENAFN) Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan called for practical measures to tackle climate change, stressing that global efforts must move beyond issuing reports, raising warnings and setting targets.
Erdogan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, made the remarks in a post on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.
“We are now at a point where we must move beyond reports, warnings and targets highlighting the scale of the climate crisis. Because the value of knowledge is also measured by the decisions we can turn it into,” Erdogan said.
She also posted a video containing excerpts from her address at the Global Zero Waste Alliance High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government, which took place on the sidelines of the COP31 summit.
Erdogan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, made the remarks in a post on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.
“We are now at a point where we must move beyond reports, warnings and targets highlighting the scale of the climate crisis. Because the value of knowledge is also measured by the decisions we can turn it into,” Erdogan said.
She also posted a video containing excerpts from her address at the Global Zero Waste Alliance High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government, which took place on the sidelines of the COP31 summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment