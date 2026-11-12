Carrick Exits Man United as Club Sinks Into Relegation Zone
(MENAFN) Manchester United announced Thursday that Michael Carrick is no longer men’s first-team head coach, ending his tenure after the club’s worst-ever start to a season.
In its announcement, the club said it had reached the “extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”
Carrick came back to United in January and engineered a dramatic revival, steering the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season. Over the final 17 league matches under his command, United won 12 and collected more points than any other top-flight side.
The former United midfielder was later given the job on a permanent basis. He departs with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone after a dismal start to the new campaign.
United called Carrick a club legend and commended his leadership, dedication and professionalism.
The club said it plans to name a permanent successor “as quickly as possible.”
Former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed in principle to take the job, according to several media reports. Pochettino currently coaches the US national team.
In its announcement, the club said it had reached the “extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”
Carrick came back to United in January and engineered a dramatic revival, steering the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season. Over the final 17 league matches under his command, United won 12 and collected more points than any other top-flight side.
The former United midfielder was later given the job on a permanent basis. He departs with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone after a dismal start to the new campaign.
United called Carrick a club legend and commended his leadership, dedication and professionalism.
The club said it plans to name a permanent successor “as quickly as possible.”
Former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed in principle to take the job, according to several media reports. Pochettino currently coaches the US national team.
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