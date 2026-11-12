Erdogan, Sharif Pledge Faster Defense, Transport Ties at COP31
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday on the margins of the COP31 summit in the Turkish city of Antalya, with both sides vowing to speed up cooperation, particularly in transportation and the defense industry.
Talks covered bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, along with regional and global developments, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate.
Erdogan said both countries would keep taking steps to inject fresh momentum into their ties, and that work to broaden cooperation across a range of fields would be accelerated.
He said the Mecca Defense Alliance had deepened solidarity between Ankara and Islamabad, and that the two nations would continue working together to help end the conflict in Iran.
Erdogan also said Türkiye stood ready to do everything possible, through peaceful means, to help Pakistan address the challenges it faces in its region.
The Turkish leader also offered condolences to Sharif over those killed in an attack on a police convoy in Pakistan.
Talks covered bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, along with regional and global developments, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate.
Erdogan said both countries would keep taking steps to inject fresh momentum into their ties, and that work to broaden cooperation across a range of fields would be accelerated.
He said the Mecca Defense Alliance had deepened solidarity between Ankara and Islamabad, and that the two nations would continue working together to help end the conflict in Iran.
Erdogan also said Türkiye stood ready to do everything possible, through peaceful means, to help Pakistan address the challenges it faces in its region.
The Turkish leader also offered condolences to Sharif over those killed in an attack on a police convoy in Pakistan.
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