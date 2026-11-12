Japan Seeks Takaichi-Trump Meeting Before China APEC Summit
(MENAFN) Japan is pursuing a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump in the Philippines next week, ahead of a possible gathering involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.
Tokyo has contacted Washington to discuss arranging talks on the sidelines of meetings linked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
Japan wants Takaichi to present Tokyo’s positions on China and Russia directly to Trump before any potential three-way discussions involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated meetings are set to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 18. Trump is expected to participate in a US-ASEAN meeting on Nov. 17.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit will then be held in Shenzhen, southern China, on Nov. 18 and 19.
Trump and Xi are expected to hold bilateral discussions during the APEC gathering, while diplomatic efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting bringing together the US, Chinese and Russian presidents.
However, the proposed trilateral talks have yet to receive a confirmed date or finalized arrangements.
Beijing has acknowledged that discussions about the potential meeting are taking place, while Moscow has indicated its interest in bringing the three leaders together.
Takaichi is expected to participate in both regional summits and is also seeking closer coordination with Washington on regional security and diplomatic matters.
Japan’s efforts come as uncertainty remains over the agenda and arrangements for the proposed meeting between the three major powers.
Tokyo has contacted Washington to discuss arranging talks on the sidelines of meetings linked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
Japan wants Takaichi to present Tokyo’s positions on China and Russia directly to Trump before any potential three-way discussions involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated meetings are set to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 18. Trump is expected to participate in a US-ASEAN meeting on Nov. 17.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit will then be held in Shenzhen, southern China, on Nov. 18 and 19.
Trump and Xi are expected to hold bilateral discussions during the APEC gathering, while diplomatic efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting bringing together the US, Chinese and Russian presidents.
However, the proposed trilateral talks have yet to receive a confirmed date or finalized arrangements.
Beijing has acknowledged that discussions about the potential meeting are taking place, while Moscow has indicated its interest in bringing the three leaders together.
Takaichi is expected to participate in both regional summits and is also seeking closer coordination with Washington on regional security and diplomatic matters.
Japan’s efforts come as uncertainty remains over the agenda and arrangements for the proposed meeting between the three major powers.
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