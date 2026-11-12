Japan Pushes Takaichi-Trump Meeting Ahead of Possible 3-Way Summit
(MENAFN) Japan is lobbying for a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Philippines next week, positioning Tokyo to make its case before a potential three-way summit with China and Russia, Japanese media reported Thursday.
Tokyo has asked Washington to set up bilateral talks on the margins of ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, a Japanese news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.
The goal, according to the report: give Takaichi a chance to lay out Japan’s stance on Beijing and Moscow before any trilateral session that could bring together Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated meetings run Nov. 15-18 in Manila. Trump is expected at an ASEAN-US meeting on Nov. 17. Leaders then move to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, southern China, on Nov. 18-19.
Xi and Trump are expected to hold bilateral talks at the Shenzhen gathering, and discussions on adding Putin to a three-way meeting are ongoing. No date or arrangements have been finalized.
Beijing has acknowledged the talks over the proposed meeting, while Moscow has voiced interest in seating all three leaders together.
Takaichi, who is expected to attend both regional summits, is also looking to deepen coordination with Washington on regional security and diplomatic matters.
Japan’s push comes as the agenda for the proposed trilateral talks remains unclear.
Tokyo has asked Washington to set up bilateral talks on the margins of ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, a Japanese news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.
The goal, according to the report: give Takaichi a chance to lay out Japan’s stance on Beijing and Moscow before any trilateral session that could bring together Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated meetings run Nov. 15-18 in Manila. Trump is expected at an ASEAN-US meeting on Nov. 17. Leaders then move to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, southern China, on Nov. 18-19.
Xi and Trump are expected to hold bilateral talks at the Shenzhen gathering, and discussions on adding Putin to a three-way meeting are ongoing. No date or arrangements have been finalized.
Beijing has acknowledged the talks over the proposed meeting, while Moscow has voiced interest in seating all three leaders together.
Takaichi, who is expected to attend both regional summits, is also looking to deepen coordination with Washington on regional security and diplomatic matters.
Japan’s push comes as the agenda for the proposed trilateral talks remains unclear.
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