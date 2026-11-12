Israel’s Security Cabinet to Meet Sunday as Iran Attack Fears Mount
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot will sit down for a security briefing Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.
A national newspaper cited a joint statement from the two politicians saying that Netanyahu’s Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, will attend.
The meeting comes as friction builds between the pair over security oversight. Opposition figures fear the prime minister could order a military strike on Iran to trigger a state of emergency and press for a unity government.
Earlier Thursday, the country’s public broadcaster reported that the security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday for the first time since Oct. 5. The report followed word that the cabinet had told the military to accelerate preparations for a possible attack on Iran.
That directive reportedly came after Eisenkot, the lawmaker charged with forming Israel’s next government, sent Netanyahu a letter urging him to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new government takes office.
Opposition circles worry that a strike would put the country under a state of emergency, potentially opening the way to a unity government that includes both Netanyahu and Eisenkot. Eisenkot opposes such an arrangement.
Those fears were fueled by Netanyahu’s comments to reporters in the Knesset on Wednesday, when he said “forming a unity government is possible, because the people know how to unite in times of hardship.”
Netanyahu leads a caretaker government, and Israeli law sets no specific limits on such a government launching military attacks. Any such move would still need the approval of the security cabinet, which Netanyahu chairs and which is made up of ministers from his government.
Israel has fought two wars against Iran since June 2025, and Iran has retaliated with ballistic missile and drone strikes.
Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US-allied countries in the region. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek nuclear weapons or to threaten other countries.
A national newspaper cited a joint statement from the two politicians saying that Netanyahu’s Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, will attend.
The meeting comes as friction builds between the pair over security oversight. Opposition figures fear the prime minister could order a military strike on Iran to trigger a state of emergency and press for a unity government.
Earlier Thursday, the country’s public broadcaster reported that the security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday for the first time since Oct. 5. The report followed word that the cabinet had told the military to accelerate preparations for a possible attack on Iran.
That directive reportedly came after Eisenkot, the lawmaker charged with forming Israel’s next government, sent Netanyahu a letter urging him to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new government takes office.
Opposition circles worry that a strike would put the country under a state of emergency, potentially opening the way to a unity government that includes both Netanyahu and Eisenkot. Eisenkot opposes such an arrangement.
Those fears were fueled by Netanyahu’s comments to reporters in the Knesset on Wednesday, when he said “forming a unity government is possible, because the people know how to unite in times of hardship.”
Netanyahu leads a caretaker government, and Israeli law sets no specific limits on such a government launching military attacks. Any such move would still need the approval of the security cabinet, which Netanyahu chairs and which is made up of ministers from his government.
Israel has fought two wars against Iran since June 2025, and Iran has retaliated with ballistic missile and drone strikes.
Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US-allied countries in the region. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek nuclear weapons or to threaten other countries.
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