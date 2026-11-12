Erdogan Hosts Pakistani Prime Minister at COP31 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in Antalya, Türkiye, during the COP31 summit.
Discussions focused on relations between the two countries, alongside key regional and international developments, according to an official statement.
Erdogan reaffirmed the commitment of Türkiye and Pakistan to strengthening their partnership, saying both sides would pursue further initiatives to advance bilateral ties. He also called for faster progress in expanding cooperation across several sectors, particularly transportation and defense industries.
The Turkish president noted that the Mecca Defense Alliance had reinforced cooperation and solidarity between the two countries. He added that Ankara and Islamabad would continue working together to support efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Iran.
Erdogan further expressed Türkiye’s readiness to take all possible peaceful measures to help Pakistan address the challenges facing it in its region.
During the meeting, Erdogan also offered condolences to Sharif following the deaths of people in an attack targeting a police convoy in Pakistan.
Discussions focused on relations between the two countries, alongside key regional and international developments, according to an official statement.
Erdogan reaffirmed the commitment of Türkiye and Pakistan to strengthening their partnership, saying both sides would pursue further initiatives to advance bilateral ties. He also called for faster progress in expanding cooperation across several sectors, particularly transportation and defense industries.
The Turkish president noted that the Mecca Defense Alliance had reinforced cooperation and solidarity between the two countries. He added that Ankara and Islamabad would continue working together to support efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Iran.
Erdogan further expressed Türkiye’s readiness to take all possible peaceful measures to help Pakistan address the challenges facing it in its region.
During the meeting, Erdogan also offered condolences to Sharif following the deaths of people in an attack targeting a police convoy in Pakistan.
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