Invest Bank Reports Strong Results for 9 months of 2026, with 41% growth in Profit before Tax.
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Sharjah, UAE 12th November 2026 — Invest Bank (INB) today announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2026, delivering Profit Before Tax of AED 143.7Mn driven by double-digit growth on both sides of balance sheet, improved net interest margins, fee income momentum and robust recoveries.
Growth in Net Interest Income was driven by higher balance sheet coupled with improved Net Interest Margin of 2.2% compared to 1.6% last year, while Non-Interest Income growth was through higher loan arrangement & foreign exchange income.
The bank achieved significant milestone with Total Assets at AED 17.0Bn (+24% YoY), being highest-ever balance sheet size since inception.
Net Loans at AED 10.2Bn (+50% YoY) as the Bank continues to diversify customer base to accelerate Retail business alongside building on Wholesale capabilities. The loan growth was entirely attributable to performing (Stage-1 & 2) portfolio, representing strong quality of underlying assets, while stage-3 loans continue to decline through specific reserves (100% coverage). The core Wholesale portfolio was at AED 8Bn (+25% YTD), while the Retail book crossed AED 2Bn mark, closing at AED 2.1Bn, underscoring Bank’s diversified growth across segments.
Customer Deposits were at AED 13.8Bn (+24% YoY), with a CASA base of AED 4.2Bn ( +29% YoY) providing the Bank with a stable & low-cost funding base.
The Bank continued to demonstrate improvement in asset quality, with the Stage 3 loans ratio declining to 24% compared to 41% in Sept-25, while maintaining 100% coverage. Loan book growth was entirely attributable to the performing portfolio, representing strong quality of underlying assets.
The Bank maintained robust capital and liquidity positions during the period, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17% and an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 17.2%, reflecting prudent financial management.
Credit Rating
Bank is rated BBB+/F2 by Fitch, while Capital Intelligence, recently raised INB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating to 'A2' from 'A3'
Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: "Our nine-month results reflect the continued success of our strategic transformation with Profit Before Tax up 41% year-on-year, record balance sheet size, significant improvement in profitability and strengthening fundamentals across all business lines. We are particularly pleased with the expansion of our Retail portfolio alongside our core Wholesale portfolio. The growth in our customer deposits, loan book, combined with an increase in net interest income, shows the scalability and sustainability of our business model. These achievements strengthen our commitment to building a stronger, more diversified and digitally enabled bank positioned for continued growth."
Outlook
Looking ahead, the Bank remains cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2026 and the upcoming year 2027, amidst heightened regional uncertainty.
-ENDS-
About INB:
Growth in Net Interest Income was driven by higher balance sheet coupled with improved Net Interest Margin of 2.2% compared to 1.6% last year, while Non-Interest Income growth was through higher loan arrangement & foreign exchange income.
The bank achieved significant milestone with Total Assets at AED 17.0Bn (+24% YoY), being highest-ever balance sheet size since inception.
Net Loans at AED 10.2Bn (+50% YoY) as the Bank continues to diversify customer base to accelerate Retail business alongside building on Wholesale capabilities. The loan growth was entirely attributable to performing (Stage-1 & 2) portfolio, representing strong quality of underlying assets, while stage-3 loans continue to decline through specific reserves (100% coverage). The core Wholesale portfolio was at AED 8Bn (+25% YTD), while the Retail book crossed AED 2Bn mark, closing at AED 2.1Bn, underscoring Bank’s diversified growth across segments.
Customer Deposits were at AED 13.8Bn (+24% YoY), with a CASA base of AED 4.2Bn ( +29% YoY) providing the Bank with a stable & low-cost funding base.
The Bank continued to demonstrate improvement in asset quality, with the Stage 3 loans ratio declining to 24% compared to 41% in Sept-25, while maintaining 100% coverage. Loan book growth was entirely attributable to the performing portfolio, representing strong quality of underlying assets.
The Bank maintained robust capital and liquidity positions during the period, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17% and an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 17.2%, reflecting prudent financial management.
Credit Rating
Bank is rated BBB+/F2 by Fitch, while Capital Intelligence, recently raised INB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating to 'A2' from 'A3'
Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: "Our nine-month results reflect the continued success of our strategic transformation with Profit Before Tax up 41% year-on-year, record balance sheet size, significant improvement in profitability and strengthening fundamentals across all business lines. We are particularly pleased with the expansion of our Retail portfolio alongside our core Wholesale portfolio. The growth in our customer deposits, loan book, combined with an increase in net interest income, shows the scalability and sustainability of our business model. These achievements strengthen our commitment to building a stronger, more diversified and digitally enabled bank positioned for continued growth."
Outlook
Looking ahead, the Bank remains cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2026 and the upcoming year 2027, amidst heightened regional uncertainty.
-ENDS-
About INB:
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