Global Photography Talent Takes Center Stage as HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 Winners Are Revealed in Paris
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 12 November 2026: On November 11, 2026, the “A Heartwarming World” exhibition, a collaboration between HUAWEI XMAGE and Paris Photo, was officially opened at the Grand Palais in Paris. More than 150 renowned photographers, imaging experts, and media professionals from around the world attended the event to witness the announcement of the award winners.
Founded in 1997, Paris Photo is one of the world's most influential photography art events, attracting over 100,000 professionals and enthusiasts each year. This year, it once again partnered with HUAWEI XMAGE to strengthen the connection between people, works, and the world. Alex Huang, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, stated: "Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse, and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images."
Bringing human warmth to the world
The A Heartwarming World exhibition, marking the 10th anniversary of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards, represents a milestone in Huawei's deepening engagement with the global imaging community. Following the success of the A Heartwarming World global tour, this exhibition carries forward the idea of conveying warmth through images. Building on last year's theme of "The World, You and Me," it underscores the interdependence between humans and all things.
As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special 10th Anniversary Honorary Award has been added to honor long-term users who have supported Huawei, and to build a bridge for more creators to reach the global stage.
This year's XMAGE Awards continue the XMAGE 100 selection process. The shortlisted works fall into three categories: Order and Precision (technology), Time and Reflection (thought), and Aesthetics and Resonance (art). A professional judging panel selected 100 outstanding works from the 820,000 entries, and then three Grand Prizes were awarded to ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH, Mai Shunxi, and Wan Ben.
Grand Prize Winner: LIGHT & SHADOW ACROSS FRANCE, ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH
The photo series by ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH is composed of surprising and beautifully composed daily-life photographs that are almost too random to be true. One of them captures a child surrounded by bubbles in what looks like a street carnival in Paris. Others show a bewildered pedestrian walking past a wall poster, a young couple enjoying a sunset, a group of men taking a run at dawn, people sitting on a bench by the Seine, and others gazing out of a window. Together, the photos form a portrait of Paris that employs the existing light to startling effect. The photographer used a HUAWEI P60 Pro to create an effect and tell a story, demonstrating masterful photographic skills.
Grand Prize Winner: A Fleeting Encounter, Mai Shunxi
A Fleeting Encounter by Mai Shunxi captures a beautiful portrait of a girl through the reflection of a blurred figure that represents a restless, ever-changing world, while the steady gaze of the girl reflects a youthful spirit untouched by convention. Almost melancholic, the portrait reminds one of how amid the countless fleeting encounters of a bustling crowd, we hold fast to our true selves.
Grand Prize Winner: Gaze Across Time and Space, Wan Ben
Gaze Across Time and Space by Wan Ben depicts ancient stone statues standing silently on a plateau, gazing at the white trails left by planes in the sky. Against the black-and-white tones, the weight of history and the fleeting traces of modernity complete a gaze across time and space.
Founded in 1997, Paris Photo is one of the world's most influential photography art events, attracting over 100,000 professionals and enthusiasts each year. This year, it once again partnered with HUAWEI XMAGE to strengthen the connection between people, works, and the world. Alex Huang, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, stated: "Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse, and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images."
Bringing human warmth to the world
The A Heartwarming World exhibition, marking the 10th anniversary of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards, represents a milestone in Huawei's deepening engagement with the global imaging community. Following the success of the A Heartwarming World global tour, this exhibition carries forward the idea of conveying warmth through images. Building on last year's theme of "The World, You and Me," it underscores the interdependence between humans and all things.
As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special 10th Anniversary Honorary Award has been added to honor long-term users who have supported Huawei, and to build a bridge for more creators to reach the global stage.
This year's XMAGE Awards continue the XMAGE 100 selection process. The shortlisted works fall into three categories: Order and Precision (technology), Time and Reflection (thought), and Aesthetics and Resonance (art). A professional judging panel selected 100 outstanding works from the 820,000 entries, and then three Grand Prizes were awarded to ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH, Mai Shunxi, and Wan Ben.
Grand Prize Winner: LIGHT & SHADOW ACROSS FRANCE, ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH
The photo series by ALI ABDUL HAMID ALARBASH is composed of surprising and beautifully composed daily-life photographs that are almost too random to be true. One of them captures a child surrounded by bubbles in what looks like a street carnival in Paris. Others show a bewildered pedestrian walking past a wall poster, a young couple enjoying a sunset, a group of men taking a run at dawn, people sitting on a bench by the Seine, and others gazing out of a window. Together, the photos form a portrait of Paris that employs the existing light to startling effect. The photographer used a HUAWEI P60 Pro to create an effect and tell a story, demonstrating masterful photographic skills.
Grand Prize Winner: A Fleeting Encounter, Mai Shunxi
A Fleeting Encounter by Mai Shunxi captures a beautiful portrait of a girl through the reflection of a blurred figure that represents a restless, ever-changing world, while the steady gaze of the girl reflects a youthful spirit untouched by convention. Almost melancholic, the portrait reminds one of how amid the countless fleeting encounters of a bustling crowd, we hold fast to our true selves.
Grand Prize Winner: Gaze Across Time and Space, Wan Ben
Gaze Across Time and Space by Wan Ben depicts ancient stone statues standing silently on a plateau, gazing at the white trails left by planes in the sky. Against the black-and-white tones, the weight of history and the fleeting traces of modernity complete a gaze across time and space.
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