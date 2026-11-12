Kiri® Sweet Bites Launches in Saudi Arabia, Bringing “the new shape of snacking” to the Kingdom
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2026 – Bel Group is launching Kiri® Sweet Bites in Saudi Arabia, bringing its platform, “the new shape of snacking”, to life through a new sweet cube format. The launch marks Kiri®’s expansion into Better Snacking and responds to the changing ways consumers discover, access and enjoy snacks.
Launching initially through Ninja, before expanding into modern trade nationwide, the range reflects an increasingly convenience-led snacking environment where consumers are looking for products that fit easily into different moments of their day.
For Kiri®, this means taking the snacking experience into new territory. The Kiri® Sweet Bites range of sweet cubes comes in four distinctive flavours: Strawberry Fraisier, Mango & Passion Fruit, Lychee, and Peach & Jasmine. At just 16 kcal per sweet cube, the range combines flavour, convenience and discovery in a playful cube format designed for different snacking occasions.
“Snacking is becoming more flexible, and consumers increasingly expect products to combine enjoyment with convenience and discovery. With Kiri® Sweet Bites, we have listened to those evolving expectations and created something that brings Kiri® into new snacking moments, while giving consumers four distinctive flavours to discover in an easy, convenient format,” said Garo Matossian, General Manager, Bel Middle East.
The launch in Saudi Arabia marks an important step in the international growth of Kiri® Sweet Bites, strengthening the proposition’s presence in the Middle East as Bel continues to introduce the sweet cube format to new consumers and new snacking occasions.
By launching through an on-demand platform before moving into wider retail, Kiri® Sweet Bites is also entering Saudi Arabia in a way that reflects how consumers increasingly discover and access new products. It gives Kiri® an opportunity to participate in more spontaneous snacking occasions, from a quick treat at home or work to moments on the move.
“Saudi Arabia is an important market for Kiri®, with consumers increasingly open to discovering new flavours, formats and snacking experiences. Bringing Kiri® Sweet Bites to the Kingdom allows us to respond to these evolving expectations while creating new occasions for consumers to enjoy the brand in a unique and playful cube format,” added Matossian, General Manager, Bel Middle East.
Kiri® Sweet Bites brings together the familiarity of Kiri® with a new sweet cube experience, supporting the brand’s ambition to make Better Snacking relevant, enjoyable and accessible to consumers in Saudi Arabia.
Launching initially through Ninja, before expanding into modern trade nationwide, the range reflects an increasingly convenience-led snacking environment where consumers are looking for products that fit easily into different moments of their day.
For Kiri®, this means taking the snacking experience into new territory. The Kiri® Sweet Bites range of sweet cubes comes in four distinctive flavours: Strawberry Fraisier, Mango & Passion Fruit, Lychee, and Peach & Jasmine. At just 16 kcal per sweet cube, the range combines flavour, convenience and discovery in a playful cube format designed for different snacking occasions.
“Snacking is becoming more flexible, and consumers increasingly expect products to combine enjoyment with convenience and discovery. With Kiri® Sweet Bites, we have listened to those evolving expectations and created something that brings Kiri® into new snacking moments, while giving consumers four distinctive flavours to discover in an easy, convenient format,” said Garo Matossian, General Manager, Bel Middle East.
The launch in Saudi Arabia marks an important step in the international growth of Kiri® Sweet Bites, strengthening the proposition’s presence in the Middle East as Bel continues to introduce the sweet cube format to new consumers and new snacking occasions.
By launching through an on-demand platform before moving into wider retail, Kiri® Sweet Bites is also entering Saudi Arabia in a way that reflects how consumers increasingly discover and access new products. It gives Kiri® an opportunity to participate in more spontaneous snacking occasions, from a quick treat at home or work to moments on the move.
“Saudi Arabia is an important market for Kiri®, with consumers increasingly open to discovering new flavours, formats and snacking experiences. Bringing Kiri® Sweet Bites to the Kingdom allows us to respond to these evolving expectations while creating new occasions for consumers to enjoy the brand in a unique and playful cube format,” added Matossian, General Manager, Bel Middle East.
Kiri® Sweet Bites brings together the familiarity of Kiri® with a new sweet cube experience, supporting the brand’s ambition to make Better Snacking relevant, enjoyable and accessible to consumers in Saudi Arabia.
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