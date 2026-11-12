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AZAL's Gabala Center Trains And Recruits 17 Pilots Since 2024


Date: 2026-11-12 08:17:31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GABALA, Azerbaijan, November 12. Seventeen pilots have been trained at Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) Flight Crew Training Center in Gabala and subsequently assigned to the passenger airline since 2024, Deputy Head of the Center, Seymur Guliyev, told reporters, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, the Flight Crew Training Center obtained the status of a training organization in 2024. This status is of significant importance for expanding the capabilities to train local pilots.

Guliyev said that 41 trainee pilots are currently undergoing training at Gabala International Airport.

"The center's fleet includes 5 Cessna-type aircraft. It's planned to bring in another such aircraft by the end of the year," the deputy head noted.

He pointed out that increasing the number of aircraft will expand training opportunities and contribute to the training of local pilots.

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Trend News Agency

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