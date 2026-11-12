AZAL's Gabala Center Trains And Recruits 17 Pilots Since 2024
According to him, the Flight Crew Training Center obtained the status of a training organization in 2024. This status is of significant importance for expanding the capabilities to train local pilots.
Guliyev said that 41 trainee pilots are currently undergoing training at Gabala International Airport.
"The center's fleet includes 5 Cessna-type aircraft. It's planned to bring in another such aircraft by the end of the year," the deputy head noted.
He pointed out that increasing the number of aircraft will expand training opportunities and contribute to the training of local pilots.
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