Cadillac Mines Announces Filing Of Third Quarter Financial Results With Cash And Equivalents Of $280 Million At The Quarter End

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (TSX: CADY ) (“ Cadillac Mines” or the“ Company”) today announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes thereto, as well as its Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025. The 2026 third quarter financial statements and MD&A are available on the Company's website at and have been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Cadillac Mines finished the third quarter with cash and equivalents of $280.0 million and no debt.

Rick Howes, Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Mines, stated, "Though the last few months have been challenging across the broader gold market, as we look at our business specifically we are very pleased the exploration success we have had across the portfolio and the continued advancement of our ongoing technical and environmental studies. Most importantly, our strong treasury positions us with sufficient working capital to execute on our plans through 2027 and beyond."

At the end of the third quarter, Cadillac Mines had cash and equivalents of $280.0 million leaving the Company well positioned to advance its multiple value-enhancing initiatives including: exploration, permitting, environmental and engineering studies.

About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated future working capital requirements and anticipated development work. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Supplemented Prospectus. Cadillac Mines undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

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