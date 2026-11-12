Anteriad Names Michael Mclaren Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rob Sanchez to become Chairman of the Board as McLaren Takes the Helm as Anteriad Reinvents B2B Marketing with AI

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, the leading provider of global B2B data and AI-driven, tech-enabled growth solutions, today announced that Michael McLaren became Chief Executive Officer effective November 11, 2026. Michael succeeds Rob Sanchez, who has become Chairman of Anteriad's Board of Directors, in a planned succession. McLaren brings more than 30 years of global executive leadership experience building, scaling, and transforming technology-enabled marketing, data, and digital services businesses that deliver results for customers. He will lead Anteriad as it transforms B2B marketing for customers around the world and further builds out its AI offerings on top of industry-leading data and services.

Most recently, McLaren served as Global President of Bounteous, a private equity-backed digital transformation business, where he led strategic customer relationships and brought generative AI applications to customers. He previously served as Global CEO of Merkle B2B, where he led the integration of the $400 million B2B businesses of Dentsu International and Merkle, creating a global leader in B2B marketing and customer experience. Prior to this, he served as Merkle's EVP, Hi-Tech and B2B Global Practice Lead. As EVP, he built the practice around a single point of engagement for global customers. At McCann Worldgroup, he led relationships with some of the agency's largest global accounts before becoming CEO of McCann USA. As President of MRM USA and later Global CEO of MRM Worldwide, he built executive relationships with top global brands.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Anteriad at such an important moment for the company and our industry," said McLaren. "AI is fundamentally reshaping B2B marketing, creating an enormous opportunity for Anteriad and its customers. Anteriad has assembled an exceptional foundation of differentiated data, technology and talent to lead the market through this change. I'm excited to work with our customers and the team to build on that foundation, accelerate innovation, and further establish Anteriad as an indispensable growth partner to the world's leading B2B brands.”

Mr. Sanchez co-founded Anteriad in 2000 and served as CEO since 2012, during which time the Company established itself as a leader in B2B data, recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026 and The Forrester WaveTM: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025, while leading the Company through a period of transformational growth.

“It has been the privilege of my career to help build Anteriad into the leading provider of B2B data and AI-driven growth solutions in the industry.” said Mr. Sanchez.“I'm proud of everything our team has accomplished, and I'm looking forward to continuing to support the Company as Chairman of the Board.”

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, Trilliad, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today. Get to know us at .

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CONTACT: Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128...