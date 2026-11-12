Annovis Bio Granted U.S. Patent Covering New Crystalline Form Of Buntanetap



U.S. Patent No. 12,780,831 covers posiphen (buntanetap) D-tartrate Form B, a highly crystalline dihydrate, together with pharmaceutical compositions and methods of preparation, providing protection through 2044

Form B is used in the Company's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in early Alzheimer's disease and in the open-label extension Parkinson's study Issued patent strengthens the Company's intellectual property position ahead of the top-line data readout from its fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's trial



MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the“Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,780,831, titled“Solid Forms of Posiphen D-Tartrate.”

The patent contains eleven claims directed at the new crystalline form of buntanetap, designated Form B. The claims cover the Form B solid form, as characterized by its X-ray powder diffraction pattern and crystal unit cell, and at high purity levels – greater than 99.5% as determined by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). The claims also cover methods of preparing Form B from earlier anhydrous Form A as well as pharmaceutical compositions containing Form B and a pharmaceutically acceptable carrier.

“Securing composition of matter protection for the new crystal form of buntanetap is an important milestone for Annovis,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Annovis.“This patent covers the form of buntanetap (Form B) that we have moved into our clinical program, and it strengthens our position as we approach the readout of our pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's study and prepare for regulatory submissions that will follow.”

The patent provides Annovis with protection of buntanetap Form B through June 21, 2044.

About the New Crystalline Form

As described in the patent, Form B is a highly crystalline dihydrate, while the previously used Form A is a semi-crystalline anhydrate. The two forms do not readily interconvert and have distinct crystalline phases. Form B was characterized as a robust and stable dihydrate: it does not lose water or change form when dried under vacuum, and it shows no change in form or crystallinity after milling. An HPLC analysis reported 99.9% purity of Form B.

The pharmacokinetic comparison of Form B with Form A across mice, dogs and humans revealed comparable profiles for both forms in plasma, brain, and cerebrospinal fluid. The results were submitted to the FDA and have been published in a peer-reviewed manuscript in Biomolecules journal.

Background



In June 2024, Annovis announced the filing of a composition of matte patent application for new solid forms of buntanetap.

In July 2024, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the transition to the new crystalline form in future clinical trials, after reviewing bridge studies comparing Form A with Form B, together with data on the Company's new large-scale manufacturing process for that form. On November 3, 2026, Annovis was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,780,831 which covers the new crystalline form of buntanetap (Form B) that is used in the Company's ongoing clinical trials.



Clinical Development Update

Annovis has completed enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 trial (NCT06709014 ) evaluating once-daily oral buntanetap (Form B, 30 mg) in patients with early AD who are positive for the plasma biomarker pTau217. The trial is designed with two pre-specified readouts: a 6-month analysis of symptomatic effects and an 18-month analysis of disease-modifying effects. The Company expects the symptomatic top-line data readout in Q1 2027 and the disease-modifying readout in Q1 2028. Annovis has begun preparation for New Drug Application (NDA) submissions that will follow each readout.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company's SEC filings under“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355



Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

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