Nuwellis Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Business Update Highlighted By 430 Basis Point Gross Margin Expansion And 13% Reduction In Operating Expenses, Driving 24% Improvement In Operating Loss
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
| December 31,
2025
|2026
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,290
|$
|1,085
|Accounts receivable
|1,391
|1,493
|Inventories, net
|1,770
|1,910
|Other current assets
|479
|698
|Total current assets
|11,930
|5,186
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|303
|368
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|120
|293
|Intangible assets, net
|93
|-
|Other assets
|999
|271
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|13,445
|$
|6,118
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,986
|$
|2,226
|Accrued compensation
|700
|460
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|135
|261
|Deferred consideration from Rendiatech acquisition, current
|113
|-
|Other current liabilities
|56
|85
|Total current liabilities
|2,990
|3,032
|Deferred consideration from Rendiatech acquisition, non-current
|200
|-
|Warrant liabilities
|399
|389
|Operating lease liability
|0
|67
|Total liabilities
|3,589
|3,488
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine Equity
| Series J Convertible Preferred Stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170 and 137, respectively
|11
|6
|Stockholders' equity
| Series A junior participating preferred stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 30,000 shares, none outstanding
|-
|-
| Series F convertible preferred stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par
value $0.0001 per share; authorized 18,000 shares, issued and outstanding 27 and 127 shares, respectively
|-
|-
| Series F-1 convertible preferred stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding 34 and 34 shares, respectively
|-
|-
| Preferred stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 39,352,000 shares, none outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 540,912 and 5,342, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|337,487
|318,928
|Accumulated other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|8
|8
|Accumulated deficit
|(327,650
|)
|(316,312
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|9,845
|2,624
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|13,445
|$
|6,118
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts and weighted average shares outstanding)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|2,212
|$
|2,217
|$
|6,584
|$
|5,846
|Cost of goods sold
|674
|772
|1,864
|2,376
|Gross profit
|1,538
|1,445
|4,720
|3,470
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,007
|3,539
|11,256
|10,305
|Research and development
|584
|603
|3,254
|1,828
|Total operating expenses
|3,591
|4,142
|14,510
|12,133
|Loss from operations
|(2,053
|)
|(2,697
|)
|(9,790
|)
|(8,663
|)
|Other income
|51
|4
|59
|21
|Financing expense
|(61
|)
|-
|(6,138
|)
|(10,553
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|94
|3,161
|4,531
|4,101
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(1,969
|)
|468
|(11,338
|)
|(15,094
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|(5
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,969
|)
|$
|468
|$
|(11,338
|)
|$
|(15,099
|)
|Deemed dividend attributable to Series J Convertible Preferred Stock
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(1,967
|)
|$
|469
|$
|(11,333
|)
|$
|(15,096
|)
|Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
|$
|(5.81
|)
|$
|177.16
|$
|( 93.13
|)
|$
|(12,548.83
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|338,384
|2,646
|121,695
|1,203
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,969
|)
|468
|(11,338
|)
|(15,099
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(1,969
|)
|$
|467
|$
|(11,338
|)
|$
|(15,106
|)
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Nine Months ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(11,338
|)
|$
|(15,099
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|107
|166
|Stock-based compensation expense
|55
|103
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(4,531
|)
|(4,101
|)
|Financing expense
|6,138
|10,553
|Non-cash IP R&D from Rendiatech acquisition
|757
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|102
|586
|Inventory, net
|190
|(471
|)
|Other current assets
|219
|(461
|)
|Other assets
|(554
|)
|108
|Other liabilities
|(221
|)
|(74
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(196
|)
|910
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,272
|)
|(7,780
|)
|Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(17
|)
|(102
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(90
|)
|-
|Cash paid for acquisition of Rendiatech, net of cash acquired
|(164
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(271
|)
|(102
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net
|15,392
|3,999
|Issuance of common stock from ATM, net
|1,358
|1,889
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|16,750
|5,888
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|-
|(7
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|7,207
|(2,001
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
|1,190
|5,095
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|8,397
|$
|3,094
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|8,290
|3,094
|Restricted cash – end of period
|107
|--
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|8,397
|$
|3,094
|Supplemental cash flow information
|Series C warrant conversion to equity
|$
|5,031
|$
|-
|Series D warrant exercises
|$
|1,438
|$
|-
|Deferred costs issued as consideration in asset acquisition
|$
|313
|$
|-
|Common stock issued as consideration in asset acquisition
|$
|162
|$
|-
|Series A warrants conversion to equity
|$
|-
|$
|8,439
|Series B warrant exercises
|$
|-
|$
|2,055
|Issuance of common stock for conversion of Series F-1 Preferred Stock
|$
|-
|$
|1,100
|Deemed dividend on Series J Preferred Stock
|$
|5
|$
|3
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