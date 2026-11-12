Taco John's Brings Back Chili, Featuring Fritos®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter,is serving upas the centerpiece of a delicious new lineup featuring. The limited-time items offer a new take on a classic favorite first served at Taco John's more than 50 years ago.

From a loaded bowl of chili to crispy Potato Olés® piled high with toppings, Taco John's is putting a fresh spin on its original chili recipe with three delicious ways to dig in:



Fritos® Chili & Cheese Burrito: A warm flour tortilla filled with seasoned 100% North American Beef, John's Beef Chili, Cheddar cheese, diced onions, sour cream, and Fritos®. Available a la carte and as part of a combo.

Fritos® Chili & Cheese OlésTM : Taco John's signature hot and crispy Potato Olés® loaded with John's Beef Chili, warm nacho cheese, Cheddar cheese, and Fritos®. Fritos® Loaded Cup of Chili : John's Beef Chili topped with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Fritos®.



Guests can also take any regular burrito on the menu to the next level by smothering it with chili, Cheddar cheese, and Fritos®.

“Few things hit the spot during a Midwest winter quite like a warm bowl of chili, and our fans have been clamoring for its return,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John's.“The new chili lineup brings together Fritos®, bold flavors, and Taco John's nostalgia for a must-have, cold-weather comfort food this season.”

First introduced at Taco John's in the 1970s, the hearty beef chili was an instant fan favorite. With the bold flavors of chili making a comeback, Taco John's is serving up a taste of its history just in time for the cold-weather season.

“When two fan favorites come together, you know it's going to be good,” said Janelle Rowe, Senior Vice President of Foodservice at PepsiCo.“Fritos® and Taco John's Beef Chili bring two iconic flavors together in a fresh, fun way that gives guests even more to enjoy.”

Seasonal holiday favorites also are joining the Taco John's menu this winter (stay tuned!). And TJ RewardsTM members can check the app all season long for more ways to enjoy West-Mex TM flavors at a great value.

For more information or to find a location, visit or download the Taco John's app, which includes additional access to exclusive savings.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-MexTM -a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else-like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America for the second year running. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John's

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