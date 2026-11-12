Five Years After British Columbia's Devastating Atmospheric River, Preparedness Still Trails Concern

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five years ago, an atmospheric river triggered floods and mudslides and forced nearly 20,000 people from their homes. The event caused $696 million in insured damage, making it the costliest severe weather event in the province's history, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Today, B.C. residents still report the greatest concern in Canada about the impacts of flooding and landslides, according to First Onsite Property Restoration's Weather and Property Survey.

“The sheer volume of water was something we never really anticipated. It does rain a lot in this part of Canada. But what people aren't used to is this much rain all at once and with this kind of intensity. Certainly, in my living memory, I had never seen anything like this,” said Jim Mandeville, SVP, First Onsite Property Restoration.“Our restoration teams were working for many months to bring businesses and homeowners back to their properties.”

Seven in 10 British Columbians (70 per cent) are concerned about severe rainfall and flooding, and 41 per cent are concerned about landslides or mudslides. Both figures are the highest in the country. Three in four British Columbians (75 per cent) are also concerned about being affected by climate change. Yet only 35 per cent have an emergency kit prepared for a weather-related emergency.

Looking back: the 2021 atmospheric river

In November 2021, after weeks of heavy rain had already saturated the soil, an atmospheric river triggered flooding and mudslides across southern B.C. Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Merritt were among the communities hardest hit, and the entire city of Merritt was ordered to evacuate.

First Onsite received more than 500 requests from flooded property owners to remediate and salvage their properties. With roads and bridges washed out, crews could sometimes see a customer's property just a few hundred metres away but had to wait up to six days to reach it. Beyond the overland flooding, thousands of homes had substantial water damage from drain backups and sewer system failures, including in neighbourhoods that weren't flooded.

B.C. continues to lead in flood and landslide concern

In First Onsite's 2022 survey, conducted months after the floods, 82 per cent of British Columbians were concerned about severe rainfall and flooding. That number has dropped to 70 per cent today, but B.C. still reports the country's highest levels of concern about flooding and landslides or mudslides, by a large margin.

Concern about preparedness remains high. British Columbians are the most likely in the country to be concerned about whether they are properly prepared for a property-related emergency (72 per cent), while 65 per cent are concerned about having to leave their home or community. Only 43 per cent know the evacuation routes in their area.

“Historically, people think this kind of flooding only happens to communities near rivers or on the coast. But 2021 showed that it can happen in more populated areas. People need to be ready for the unexpected, and be prepared to evacuate, live without power and access to potable water for at least a few days,” said Mandeville.

How B.C. compares with Canada on disaster concerns and preparedness