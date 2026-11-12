Five Years After British Columbia's Devastating Atmospheric River, Preparedness Still Trails Concern
|Survey finding
|Canada
|B.C.
|AB
|MB/SK
|ON
|QC
|ATL
| Concerned about severe rains or
flooding
|61
|%
|70
|%
|52
|%
|49
|%
|63
|%
|62
|%
|56
|%
| Concerned about
landslides/mudslides
|22
|%
|41
|%
|14
|%
|11
|%
|18
|%
|24
|%
|26
|%
|Concerned about climate change
|72
|%
|75
|%
|62
|%
|56
|%
|74
|%
|76
|%
|76
|%
| Concerned about personal or
family safety
|69
|%
|74
|%
|67
|%
|64
|%
|70
|%
|66
|%
|74
|%
| Concerned about preparedness
for a property-related
emergency
|64
|%
|72
|%
|56
|%
|58
|%
|68
|%
|57
|%
|67
|%
| Know evacuation routes in their
area
|36
|%
|43
|%
|49
|%
|42
|%
|33
|%
|24
|%
|53
|%
|Have an emergency kit prepared
|28
|%
|35
|%
|31
|%
|36
|%
|28
|%
|19
|%
|30
|%
| Feel confident in local
authorities' disaster response
|44
|%
|41
|%
|46
|%
|51
|%
|42
|%
|43
|%
|59
|%
|Source: First Onsite Weather and Property Survey, Angus Reid Forum, 2026. n=1,505.
Tools for preparedness
Resilience is built before a crisis, not during one. First Onsite's free disaster supply kit checklist helps homeowners and businesses alike close the gap between awareness and action, with recommendations to maintain supplies for critical items like food, water, medications, first aid supplies, documents, and special needs items.
About the First Onsite Weather and Property Survey
These findings are from a survey conducted by First Onsite Property Restoration from February 20 to 23, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,505 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About First Onsite: North America's Trusted Leader in Property Restoration
First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow First Onsite on LinkedIn.
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