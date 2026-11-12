HUHUTECH Receives Notices Of Grant For Two New Utility Model Patents For Gas Handling Equipment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designs relate to the high-purity gas systems the Company delivers alongside its software-led factory monitoring solutions

WUXI, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the“Company”), a system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries, today announced that its subsidiary, Jiangsu HUHU Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd., has received Notices of Grant from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (“CNIPA”) for two utility model patent applications:“High-Sealing-Performance Multi-Gas Compression Purifier” (Application No. 202522531299.X) and“Flow Control Valve and Mass Flow Controller” (Application No. 202522694773.0). The patents are expected to be formally granted, with certificates issued, in approximately two months upon completion of customary registration formalities.

HUHUTECH's business is built on two core offerings: High-Purity Process Systems (“HPS”), gas and chemical supply systems that the Company designs, installs and services for its customers, and its software-led Factory Management & Control System (“FMCS”), which consolidates a facility's monitoring systems into a single control center. The Company completed 284 system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.

The purifier design automates filter cleaning without stopping the unit or removing the filter by hand, and is intended to reduce maintenance labor and support continuous operation where an uninterrupted gas supply is required.

HUHUTECH develops its own facility monitoring and control software, which forms the core of its FMCS offering and provides real-time data acquisition, alarm and early-warning notification, and historical data analysis for gas, chemical, process cooling water, wastewater and central utility systems. Its modular design allows customers to add detectors, gas cabinets or valve manifold boxes without reprogramming the control system, reducing errors and downtime as facilities expand. The software runs on Windows, Linux, Android and iOS and supports mobile access for facility teams.

Upon grant of these two patents, the Company's intellectual property portfolio will comprise 37 software copyrights, 4 invention patents, and 38 utility model patents.

“Software sits at the center of what we deliver, from engineering design through installation and ongoing monitoring,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH.“Our in-house monitoring software helps customers spot problems early, and this purifier design is intended to reduce the hands-on maintenance their gas systems require. As our work grows across Asia, Europe, and the United States, we plan to apply our software and these new designs in the systems we deliver.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) is a professional system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries. Through its operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company delivers customized fixed-price engagements spanning project planning, system coding, hardware installation and configuration, and also supplies related equipment. HUHU China holds a first-class construction enterprise qualification and maintains“high-tech enterprise” tax status in the PRC through December 2028. The Company is headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected grant of the two patents and issuance of the patent certificates, and the Company's plans to apply its software and the new designs in the systems it delivers. These statements are identified by words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“will,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, the Company's ability to secure and complete system integration contracts; customer concentration and the collectability of accounts receivable; competitive conditions in the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom and logistics end markets; the pace of customer adoption in newly entered geographies; the Company's ability to obtain and renew bank financing; currency exchange fluctuations and PRC restrictions on the conversion and remittance of RMB; changes in PRC, Japanese, U.S., German and Singaporean law, taxation and trade policy; and the additional risks described under“Item 3.D. Risk Factors” in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies are available at . Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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