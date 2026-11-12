Amogy And HD Construction Equipment (HCE) Complete Ammonia-To-Power Testing Ahead Of Phase 1 Commercial Operation In Pohang, South Korea In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston testing of the HCE hydrogen engine configuration marks a key milestone for the Pohang distributed power generation project, scheduled to begin operation in 2Q 2027

HOUSTON and SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, and HD Construction Equipment (HCE) today announced the successful completion of ammonia-to-power testing at Amogy's Houston facility, ATHENA. This test validated the integrated AMMDriveTM system configuration planned for the first phase of the distributed power generation project in Pohang, South Korea, keeping the project on track for operation beginning in the second quarter of 2027. The test also marks the first operation of an HCE hydrogen engine on ammonia-derived hydrogen fuel in the United States.

The Houston test paired Amogy's AMMDrive system with HCE's HX22 hydrogen engine generator. AMMDrive converts ammonia into a hydrogen-rich fuel stream on site and supplies it directly to the HX22, which generates electricity.

“This test is a major step toward commercial operation in Pohang in 2027,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy.“We've now run the configuration we will deploy, with HCE's engine operating on ammonia-derived hydrogen fuel. Our focus is commercial execution, delivering projects like Pohang on schedule and scaling capacity to meet larger power needs.”

The configuration tested in Houston is the building block for the Pohang project, with Phase 1 scheduled to begin operation in the second quarter of 2027. The project will scale by combining such reformer modules and engine generator sets in parallel, targeting up to 40 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity by 2029. The modular design also supports larger commercial applications of 100 MW and beyond.

“Our collaboration with Amogy represents an important step toward advancing hydrogen-powered generation solutions,” said Sungho Jeon, Vice President and Head of Power solutions Sales at HCE.“By combining our hydrogen engine technology with Amogy's ammonia-to-hydrogen technology, we aim to accelerate the commercialization of clean power solutions for various industrial applications.”

The test reflects Amogy's progress in moving ammonia-to-power projects from validation to commercial deployment through a modular approach to stationary and distributed power generation. For HCE, the test establishes its first operating reference for the HX22 hydrogen engine generator set on ammonia-derived hydrogen fuel and supports its path to commercial deployment in Pohang and beyond.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, heavy industry, and maritime shipping. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations in Houston, Texas; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Aramco Ventures, Korea Development Bank, GS E&C, Samsung Heavy Industries, SK Innovation, Mitsubishi Corporation, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit .

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About HD CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

Since producing the first diesel engine in Korea in 1958, HD CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT has supplied diesel and natural gas engines developed with its own technology to customers around the world.

HD CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT is now growing into a global top tier engine manufacturer that prioritizes customer satisfaction and is taking the lead in creating a sustainable world as a total power solution provider through the development of electrification solutions and hydrogen engines.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at