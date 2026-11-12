OFA Group Highlights $19.8 Million In Reported Assets, AI Commercialization Strategy And Japan Expansion As CEO Addresses Market Valuation

LOS ANGELES, California, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) (the“Company” or“OFA”), a technology-driven architecture, real estate development and asset management company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Larry Wong will participate in an investor interview addressing recent share-price volatility, the Company's reported asset base, its AI technology commercialization strategy and the development of its Japan business initiatives.

The discussion is intended to provide shareholders and prospective investors with additional context for evaluating OFA's business fundamentals and strategic priorities beyond short-term stock-price movements. Management will also outline the operating milestones through which it believes investors can assess the Company's execution over time.

“We recognize the concerns of shareholders regarding OFA's recent stock performance,” said Larry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group.“We believe our long-term potential should be assessed through our reported assets, technology portfolio, business opportunities and, most importantly, our ability to turn those resources into measurable operating results. We cannot control daily market trading, but we can focus on commercial execution, responsible capital allocation and transparent communication. Those are the foundations on which we intend to build sustainable shareholder value.”

Reported Asset Base and a Focus on Value Creation

As of June 30, 2026, OFA reported approximately $19.81 million in total assets, including approximately $15.18 million in net intangible assets associated with technology platforms and related intellectual property. These are historical balance-sheet amounts, not independent appraisals of current fair market value. Total assets are not equivalent to net assets, equity value or market capitalization and must be evaluated together with liabilities, liquidity, operating results, impairment considerations and future financing requirements.

OFA's strategy is to translate its reported asset base and technology investments into tangible commercial progress. Management believes that sustained execution and improved visibility into operating results are essential to supporting informed assessments of the Company's long-term prospects.

Commercializing AI Solutions for Architecture and Construction

OFA has introduced QikBIM, an AI-powered Building Information Modeling platform, and PlanAId, an AI-assisted solution designed to help architecture and construction professionals identify potential building-code issues during the design process. These offerings are intended to address practical workflow challenges in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

The Company's commercial objective is to expand beyond traditional project-based professional services toward scalable software solutions, including potential recurring subscription revenue. Management intends to emphasize customer adoption, product development, commercialization progress and revenue generation as meaningful measures of execution. The timing, scale and profitability of any such revenue remain uncertain, and the Company is not announcing new customer, revenue or subscription metrics in this release.

“Our objective is not simply to develop AI technology,” Mr. Wong said.“It is to create useful products that address real customer needs and can ultimately support a more scalable business model. We expect investors to judge that strategy by adoption, revenue development and operating performance-not by promises alone.”

Advancing a Long-Term Asset Management and Development Platform in Japan

On October 9, 2026, OFA announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, OFA Japan Asset Management Co., Ltd., had completed the acquisition and title registration of the former Tokawaen property in Choshi, Japan. Ownership of the approximately 7,062-square-meter residential-zoned coastal parcel was registered with the Chiba District Legal Affairs Bureau on October 1, 2026. OFA is evaluating the site for a potential premium senior living and wellness-oriented concept; the project is at an early conceptual stage, and no development application has been submitted to Choshi City.

Separately, OFA Japan Asset Management was selected by Choshi City as the preferred negotiation rights holder for the proposed Music Park development in Choshi's Shiomicho area and has entered into a provisional agreement with the City. A definitive lease agreement has not been signed, and discussions regarding lease terms are ongoing. On October 19, 2026, OFA also announced its participation in the market sounding survey for the Naarai Port Green Space Utilization Project, covering approximately 3.71 hectares of coastal green space owned by Chiba Prefecture and Choshi City. Participation in the sounding survey is preliminary and does not constitute a selection, award or agreement. Together, these initiatives reflect the Company's interest in building a longer-term presence in Japanese asset management, development and related operations.

The Japan opportunities are at different stages. Except for the completed Tokawaen acquisition as previously announced, the referenced initiatives should not be interpreted as completed property acquisitions, executed development agreements, approved projects or assured sources of future revenue. They remain subject, as applicable, to negotiations, regulatory approvals, financing, development planning, construction and other conditions.

Responding to Market Volatility with Execution and Transparency

OFA recognizes that significant volatility and unusually high trading volume in OFAL shares, including on October 9, 2026, have generated investor questions.

Daily reported short-sale volume is not the same as outstanding short interest, and trading statistics alone do not establish the causes of price movements or indicate improper trading activity. OFA does not draw conclusions about specific market participants from trading data. The Company remains committed to fair disclosure, regulatory compliance and timely communication of material corporate developments.

“We understand that investors want clarity during periods of market volatility,” Mr. Wong added.“Our strongest response is to keep advancing the business, maintain financial discipline and communicate material progress accurately and consistently. We believe confidence must be earned through results.”

Priorities for the Next Stage of Growth

During the interview, management will discuss the priorities it believes are most relevant to evaluating future progress: (i) commercial adoption and revenue development of QikBIM and PlanAId; (ii) disciplined planning and execution of Japan asset management and development initiatives; (iii) prudent liquidity management, financing decisions and capital allocation; and (iv) transparent reporting of material operating and strategic milestones. These priorities are objectives rather than commitments to achieve particular financial results or timelines.

“OFA's investment story extends beyond any single trading day,” Mr. Wong concluded.“Our responsibility is to demonstrate progress through real business activity, practical innovation, careful stewardship of capital and sustainable growth. We remain focused on earning long-term shareholder trust.”

Interview Availability

The interview, titled“Beyond the Stock Price: Understanding OFA Group's Assets, Technology and Long-Term Value,” is scheduled to be available on YouTube on November 19, 2026.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) provides architecture, design and project management services and is pursuing technology-enabled business opportunities, including AI-assisted architectural software, real estate development and asset management. Additional information is available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Such statements include, without limitation, statements concerning OFA's strategy, objectives, anticipated capabilities and commercialization of QikBIM and PlanAId, potential customer adoption and subscription or other revenue, Japan asset management and development initiatives, anticipated operating milestones, financing and capital allocation, and long-term growth and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“aim,”“anticipate,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“potential,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements; potential additional financing and dilution; going-concern risks; Nasdaq continued listing compliance; market volatility; technology development, competition, product acceptance and customer adoption; execution and profitability of commercialization plans; intellectual-property valuation and potential impairment; property and project approvals, negotiations, financing and construction risks in Japan; and other risks described in OFA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including applicable risk factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and OFA undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.