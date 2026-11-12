Savaria Announces The Transition Of Its Chief Financial Officer

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire team, I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions since he joined Savaria in 2020 and wish him the best of luck in this next phase of his career," said Sébastien Bourassa, Savaria's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (corp.savaria.com ) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,600 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” regarding Savaria, Stephen Reitknecht and Marjorie Yale. Most frequently, but not invariably, forward-looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as“plan”,“expect”,“should”,“could”,“budget”,“expected”,“estimated”,“forecast”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”, variants thereof (including negative variants) or statements that certain events, results or shares“could”,“should” or“will” occur or be achieved. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors liable to cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or underlying the forward- looking statements. Such factors notably include general, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the risks set forth under“Risks and Uncertainties” in Savaria's latest Annual MD&A as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Savaria with securities regulators in Canada. Although Savaria has attempted to identify the key elements liable to cause actual measures, events or results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, other factors could have an impact on the reality and produce unexpected results. The forward-looking statements contained herein are valid at the date of this press release. Savaria undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by law. As there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, actual future results and events could differ materially from those anticipated therein. Accordingly, readers are strongly advised not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.