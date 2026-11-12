Pyx Wallets Inc. Engages PCAOB-Registered Auditor As Audits Get Underway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The audit engagement supports GBHL's planned S-1 registration statement as PyX works toward functional prototypes of Core and Vault

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyX Wallets Inc., formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBHL) (“GBHL” or the“Company”), today announced that it and PYX Wallets Inc., a Delaware corporation (“PYX”), have engaged FM Financial Services LLC, a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)-registered firm, to audit their financial statements. The audits are now underway. In its November 4, 2026 update, GBHL shared a video interview with PyX Wallets Chief Executive Officer Ryan Contardi. Contardi discussed why PyX selected GBHL as its public company partner and the path ahead for PyX Core and PyX Vault. PYX acquired control of GBHL under the stock purchase agreement. The change of control remains subject to final transfer agent processing and the Nevada court's final order discharging the custodianship.

Audit Engagement

FM Financial Services will audit two years of GBHL's financial statements, covering the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, and review its interim financial information for the first three quarters of 2026. The audit will examine GBHL's historical opening balances, liabilities and equity transactions. The firm will conduct a separate audit of PYX's financial statements since inception, including the accounting for the stock purchase transaction. FM Financial Services expects to issue separate audit reports for GBHL and PYX.

S-1 Registration Statement

The Company has begun preparing a registration statement on Form S-1 and plans to file it with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) upon completion of the audits. GBHL expects to include the audited financial statements in the filing, which is part of its plan to become an SEC reporting company and provide periodic public financial disclosures. The Company looks forward to completing the audits and taking this next step as a public company. A national securities exchange listing remains a longer-term goal, subject to applicable requirements.

PyX Core and PyX Vault

PyX Core is a titanium smart wallet in development for everyday card security. The design pairs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and motorized card access with RFID/NFC shielding and USB-C charging. The planned mobile app would let users manage authorized fingerprints, lock or unlock the wallet and check device status. GPS tracking is intended to help users locate a missing wallet. PyX Vault adds a hardware crypto wallet designed to keep private keys offline. Users would prepare a transaction in the mobile or desktop app, check the details on the wallet's display and approve the transaction on the device. Prototype testing will guide design refinements and preparations for certification and an initial production run.

“We're building Core so a touch of your finger opens the wallet and gives you access to the cards you carry every day. With Vault, you can also review and approve a crypto transaction right on the device,” said Ryan Contardi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PyX Wallets.“Our next milestone is to get working prototypes of both wallets in hand and test them with the mobile and desktop apps.”

Name and Symbol Change

The Company is preparing a submission to FINRA to reflect its Nevada legal name, PyX Wallets Inc., in market records and request a new trading symbol. GBHL remains the OTC symbol while the corporate action is pending. Separately, the Company plans to pursue the OTC quotation process under SEC Rule 15c2-11. If that process requires a Form 211, a FINRA member broker-dealer would submit it.

About PYX Wallets Inc. (Delaware)

PYX Wallets Inc. is a Delaware consumer hardware company developing smart wallets for physical card and digital asset security. For more information, visit

About PyX Wallets Inc. (formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.)

PyX Wallets Inc. is a Nevada corporation previously named Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Its common stock is quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol GBHL.

Investor Contact

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about completion of the audits and interim review, the planned S-1 registration statement, transfer agent processing and the court's final custodianship order, FINRA processing and OTC quotation, a potential exchange listing, and product development and commercialization.

Actual results may differ materially. The availability of historical financial records and completion of audit procedures may affect the SEC filing timetable. Court, transfer agent and regulatory processes, development costs and the results of product testing may also affect the Company's plans. Final product features and manufacturing schedules may change as development progresses.

Source: PyX Wallets Inc. (formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.)