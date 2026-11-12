Algo8 AI Surpasses C$5 Million In Contracted Value With C$1.47 Million Follow-On Order From Top-25 Global Tire Manufacturer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New order builds on the C$4.0 million Phase 1 contract announced in January 2026, bringing total contracted value to approximately C$5.47 million and extends PlantBrainTM to an additional production unit across five use cases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) (“Algo8” or the“Company”), an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company, has received a follow-on purchase order of approximately C$1.47 million from one of the world's top 25 tire manufacturers (the“Customer”). The Customer is a publicly listed company with 12 manufacturing plants, capacity of more than 35 million tires a year and annual revenue of approximately C$2.6 billion.

Key Highlights



Total contracted value: Rises to approximately C$5.47 million with the Customer, up from approximately C$4.0 million announced in January 2026.

Follow-on order : Approximately C$1.47 million purchase order extends PlantBrainTM to an additional production unit across five use cases.

Approximately C$0.57 million in maintenance and support fees, payable over the four years after go-live. Additional performance-based fees, linked to the measurable value PlantBrainTM delivers at the facility.

This order continues the multi-plant digital transformation program first announced on January 20, 2026, under which Algo8 began Phase 1 implementation at one of the Customer's manufacturing facilities under an initial contract of approximately C$4.0 million, with blueprinting completed at an additional site. The new order brings the total contracted value with the Customer to approximately C$5.47 million, an increase of approximately 37%. The C$1.47 million is payable in lump sums upon the completion of certain milestones as set out in the purchase order. The engagement is expected to be completed by October 2027.

The Customer manufactures a full range of passenger car, commercial vehicle, two- and three-wheeler, farm and off-the-road tires, which it supplies to vehicle manufacturers and replacement markets in more than 100 countries, and is adding new radial production lines across its plant network.

The expansion reflects Algo8's land-and-expand model, in which customers progress from diagnostic to production deployment and multi-plant rollout within an existing relationship. With a 12-plant network and new capacity being added, the Customer offers opportunities for further PlantBrainTM deployments. The engagement begins with a 45–50 day blueprinting phase that reuses templates developed at the Customer's other plants, then proceeds directly into implementation, with all use cases scheduled to be live on plant-floor tablets within approximately 270 days of project kickoff with full delivery within one year.

Scope of the Engagement

Algo8's Industrial AI Operating System will connect the systems the Customer already runs in the production unit, including Siemens and Rockwell PLCs, SCADA, MES and SAP, across approximately 180 production assets in chemical preparation, mixing, extrusion, stock preparation, building, curing (114 presses) and final finish. The deployment includes:



An AI-driven production planning and scheduling engine optimizing machine, shift and SKU-level schedules against demand, capacity, material availability and workforce constraints

Digital logbooks replacing paper-based shift, maintenance, wastage and shutdown records for up to 250 users, with offline capability

A centralized data platform integrating plant-floor and business systems, supporting real-time and batch processing

Asset, inventory, energy and production dashboards Digital and AI twins of assets, processes, inventory and energy, including generative AI-based failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA) and accelerated root cause identification



The order terms also contemplate maintenance and support fees totalling approximately C$0.57 million over the four years following go-live, as well as performance-linked fees tied to measured gross value added at the facility, in addition to the potential recurring support fees disclosed in January 2026.

Management Commentary

"A repeat order from one of the world's top 25 tire manufacturers validates our model: prove value at one plant, then expand across the network," said Nandan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Algo8. "Every use case in this program connects to systems the plant already operates, which is what lets us take a production unit of this scale to live AI-driven scheduling and digital twins inside a year."

"Templates and integrations built at the Customer's earlier sites are being reused here, which compresses blueprinting to under two months and lowers delivery cost with every additional plant," said Himanshu Singh, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Algo8. "Tire manufacturing is one of the most complex continuous-process environments in heavy industry, and multi-plant programs across a manufacturing network of this size are where PlantBrainTM proves its value."

Engagement of Market Maker

The Company also announces that it has engaged the services of DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). DS Market will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the engagement, DS Market will receive compensation of C$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The engagement is effective November 1, 2026, on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the engagement and DS Market will not receive shares or options as compensation. DS Market and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the engagement, neither DS Market nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About DS Market Solutions Inc.

DS Market Solutions Inc. is an equity trading advisor to issuers seeking to enhance liquidity in their publicly traded securities. DS Market Solutions can be contacted at... and via its website at . DS Market's address is 1160 Walden Circle, Unit 6, Mississauga, Ontario.

Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) is an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company. Its Industrial AI Operating System, anchored by the flagship PlantBrainTM platform, connects the operational and business systems customers already run and combines industrial context with generative, agentic, predictive and physical AI to turn industrial data into decisions and actions. Large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators use it to optimize production scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy use and throughput, driving productivity and progressively more autonomous operations. The platform is delivered to customers globally, from initial diagnostic through deployment and ongoing support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Algo8 AI Inc.



Brandon Kou

President and Director



For further information, please contact:

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations

Phone: 416-827-8761

Email:...

Website: algo8.ai/investors

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated implementation, the scope, stages and value of the Customer engagement, the potential expansion to additional plants or production units, potential maintenance, support and performance-linked fees, the Company's land-and-expand strategy, potential operational and financial benefits of the purchase order, future platform development, the timeline of the engagement and the applicability of Algo8's technologies to additional industrial use cases, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects”,“intends” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or“will” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including, among other things, that the deployment will deliver the anticipated operational improvements at the production unit across the five use cases, PlantBrainTM will operate as expected and provide the anticipated benefits to the Customer, the Customer will accept the deliverables and make the required milestone payments under the purchase order, the use cases will go live within the anticipated timeline, the engagement will be completed by October 2027, the maintenance, support and performance-linked fees contemplated by the order terms will become payable, exchange rates will not change materially from current rates and the program will lead to the potential expansion to additional plants or production units and result in further deployments across the Customer's operations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, the risk that the deployment will not deliver the anticipated operational improvements at the production unit across the five use cases, PlantBrainTM will not operate as expected and will not provide the anticipated benefits to the Customer, the Customer will not accept the deliverables or make the required milestone payments under the purchase order, the use cases will not go live within the anticipated timeline, the engagement will not be completed by October 2027, the order will be modified, delayed or terminated, the maintenance, support and performance-linked fees will not become payable, payments denominated in Indian rupees will be adversely affected by exchange rate fluctuations, the program will not lead to the potential expansion to additional plants or production units or result in further deployments across the Customer's operations, and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.