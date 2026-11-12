A Black Friday Find For Parents: Why Papamat Baby Play Mats Are Worth Discovering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The emerging baby and family lifestyle brand pairs supportive cushioning with published material testing and a home-friendly look - a newcomer worth finding with Black Friday offers beginning November 12

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing a baby play mat means asking more than“Is it soft?” Parents want to know what touches their baby's skin, whether the cushioning is comfortable for both children and adults, how easily spills clean up, and whether it fits the home they love. PaPaMat, an emerging baby and family lifestyle brand, brings these priorities together through supportive memory foam, documented material testing, and thoughtful design. With its Black Friday promotion beginning November 12, 2026, it's a brand worth discovering-for little ones exploring and parents joining in.









Plush Flannel Baby Play Mat - For Extra Cushioning

One of PaPaMat's bestselling designs, this generously sized mat offers cushioned space for babies to explore-and parents to join in.









1.5-inch thickness with 25D memory foam: Substantial cushioning adds comfort over hard floors for crawling, floor play, and parents sitting alongside their children.

Room for more: Sizes up to 9′10′′ × 6′7′′ accommodate siblings, toys, and shared activities, from building blocks to family story time. Soft and practical: A plush flannel surface combines with splash-resistant, wipe-clean care and non-slip backing for everyday use.



Explore the Flannel Play Mat

Memory Foam Baby Play Mat - For Everyday Play

For parents balancing playtime with daily cleanup, this mat brings together soft comfort and straightforward care.









1.3-inch memory foam: Adds cushioning for little hands and knees during crawling, playing, and exploring.

Soft coral velvet surface: Creates a cozy spot for everyday activities, whether in a nursery play corner or a shared living space. Everyday convenience: Small spills can be wiped away with a cloth, while the splash-resistant surface and non-slip backing add practicality.



Explore the Memory Foam Play Mat

Faux Fur Jacquard Play Mat - For Design-Conscious Family Spaces

With the decorative appeal of an area rug and the cushioning of a play mat, this design makes room for play while complementing the home.









1.3-inch memory foam: Adds comfort for children's floor play and parents joining them for books or games.

Plush, textured design: Soft faux fur jacquard brings decorative detail to a mat that can remain part of the room when guests arrive. Generously sized and versatile: Options up to 6′7′′ × 13′2′′ suit living rooms, bedrooms, nurseries, and larger shared play spaces.



Explore the Jacquard Play Mat

Materials and Testing Behind the Comfort

For parents, a soft feel is only part of the decision. PaPaMat pairs supportive memory foam with documented material credentials, helping families understand what their children play on.



Certified foam: Applicable CertiPUR-US® certification addresses foam content, emissions, and durability.

Tested textiles: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification identifies covered textiles tested for harmful substances. Product-specific testing: Relevant lead and phthalates testing provides additional evidence for the applicable mat models.



Clear specifications-including foam density, thickness, surface materials, and care-help parents compare construction and everyday practicality alongside appearance.









The Black Friday Offer

PaPaMat's Black Friday promotion begins November 12, 2026 (PST, UTC−8), with up to 55 % off selected play mats, free shipping to most areas, and returns within 30 days, subject to the return policy. Mats ship vacuum-compressed for a more compact shipping format.

For parents discovering PaPaMat for the first time, the brand's deepest discounts of the year make Black Friday a timely opportunity to explore its collection.

Explore the collection and Black Friday offers at

About PaPaMat

PaPaMat is a baby and family lifestyle brand creating thoughtfully designed products for play, connection, and growing up at home. Its cushioned play mats combine supportive comfort, practical features, and designs that fit naturally into shared living spaces. Guided by “Love, Bonding, Wonder,” PaPaMat makes room for children to explore and families to enjoy everyday moments together.

PaPaMat Black Friday deals and the full collection are available at

Contact Person: Rora

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at