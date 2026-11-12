Viewpoints.Ai Honored With“Generative AI Assistant Solution Of The Year” In 2026 Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Viewpoints.ai, providing AI human simulation for litigation, research, and strategy, has garnered“Generative AI Assistant Solution of the Year” in the 7th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Viewpoints.ai brings AI to litigation with simulated juries that allow trial teams to test how different arguments, witnesses, evidence, and damages strategies may land with jurors before they enter the courtroom. The platform leverages AI personas designed to model variation in how different people interpret information, form opinions, and influence one another. Each juror is configured for a particular venue and has a distinct life story, imperfect memory, varying attention, and local context.

“Viewpoints.ai is bringing a new form of AI to litigation by modeling how people decide. A trial team lives inside its case for months and loses the ability to hear it fresh. That's why traditional jury research, such as mock jury focus groups, is valuable but also expensive and time-consuming. That means it is typically reserved for a small number of major cases and conducted at only a couple of points before trial,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“Viewpoints.ai makes this process dramatically faster and more iterative. Rather than replacing traditional jury research, jury simulation is available much earlier and more frequently throughout a case, allowing attorneys to test assumptions as the evidence and strategy evolve. We're proud to award Viewpoints.ai with 'Generative AI Assistant Solution of the Year.'”

Lawyers can compare alternative openings and closings, test damages anchors, evaluate witness testimony and presentation, identify persuasive and polarizing themes, and observe simulated juries deliberate toward a verdict. They can also speak directly with individual simulated jurors to better understand the reasoning behind their reactions. With Viewpoints.ai, attorneys upload case materials such as pleadings, briefs, transcripts, witness summaries, exhibits, photographs, claim documents, and video. Attorneys then select the relevant venue and can present their materials to hundreds of venue-matched AI jurors in minutes. Attorneys receive the themes that have moved the panel, the verdict curve, and each juror's reasons.

“Viewpoints grew out of our research with Stanford faculty studying whether it's possible to embed psychology into large language models to simulate human responses. We tested the underlying approach through large-scale validation work across a wide range of previously published behavioral experiments, as well as numerous head-to-head comparisons between simulated juries and human mock juries,” said Leo Yeykelis, Founder and CEO of Viewpoints.ai.“The innovation here is not a legal copilot that drafts briefs or summarizes documents; it's a new category of legal technology. Instead of asking AI what a lawyer should argue, we let lawyers test trial themes against hundreds of simulated jurors before they go in front of human jurors.”

Viewpoints.ai technology is being used by more than a dozen Am Law 100 firms and major insurance companies to support real litigation.

The legal technology sector is rapidly redefining how legal work gets done, transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI legal assistants and agentic research to contract intelligence, eDiscovery, court and compliance technology, and connected legal operations platforms, legal technology is delivering greater speed, transparency and access to justice for law firms, legal departments, courts and the people they serve.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global legal landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how legal services are researched, drafted, managed and delivered. From AI-driven research and drafting platforms and contract lifecycle management to eDiscovery, case and practice management, regulatory compliance, legal spend analytics and access-to-justice solutions, these innovations are enabling legal organizations to work more efficiently, serve clients better and shape the future of the legal profession.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Viewpoints.ai

Viewpoints.ai is built by Stanford media psychologists who spent their careers measuring how people respond to evidence, messages, and stories. That science now powers simulated juries for trial teams and insurers, and simulated audience panels for consumer research.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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