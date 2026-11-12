Unicourt Honored As“Overall Legaltech Company Of The Year” In The 2026 Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced UniCourt, the leading litigation data and analytics platform, is the“Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” in the 7th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

UniCourt is a leading legal AI platform built on the most comprehensive litigation dataset in the industry. With two billion dockets and documents across over 5,000 state and federal courts in 46 states, UniCourt applies purpose-built legal ontology, proprietary AI models, and attorney reviews to transform raw court records into clean, standardized, structured real-time litigation intelligence.

UniCourt DART equips legal professionals with nationwide litigation intelligence through advanced docket research, powerful legal analytics, seamless case tracking, and alerts. DART delivers crucial litigation intelligence in federal and state trial courts, providing firms with data-backed insights into the cases and key players they care about.

UniCourt DEEP delivers programmatic access to data and analytics through the industry's most mature legal data API and helps automate legal workflows by cleaning, normalizing and structuring court data across more than 5,000 state and federal courts. DEEP organizes this data into over 1,100 standardized fields for cases and entities, accessible through 200+ API endpoints and connects complex entity relationships into an interconnected, normalized knowledge graph. The resulting data and analytics can be delivered directly into any workflow through embeddable widgets, API, MCP, AI Agents, and pre-built integrations.

“By organizing the nation's court data into a unified, accessible, and structured dataset, we are empowering legal professionals to operate faster, manage risk smarter, and make data-driven decisions with total confidence. We also recognize that legal professionals value efficiency and need this resource without having to switch between disconnected tools,” said Josh Blandi, CEO of UniCourt.“Our dual-product platform serves both legal practitioners and the technology they use, built around the way they work. Through continuous innovation, unmatched court coverage, and our relentless commitment to delivering litigation intelligence to wherever it's needed, we are honored that LegalTech Breakthrough recognized us as the 'Overall LegalTech Company of the Year.'”

The legal technology sector is rapidly redefining how legal work gets done, transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI legal assistants and agentic research to contract intelligence, eDiscovery, court and compliance technology, and connected legal operations platforms, legal technology is delivering greater speed, transparency and access to justice for law firms, legal departments, courts and the people they serve.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global legal landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how legal services are researched, drafted, managed and delivered. From AI-driven research and drafting platforms and contract lifecycle management to eDiscovery, case and practice management, regulatory compliance, legal spend analytics and access-to-justice solutions, these innovations are enabling legal organizations to work more efficiently, serve clients better and shape the future of the legal profession.

“UniCourt stands out as a gamechanger in the legal tech industry. Vast, fragmented litigation data largely remains locked inside thousands of siloed court sources, creating a structural crisis in the modern legal landscape. This obstacle hinders efficient and effective decision-making, inflates costs, and stifles both litigation and business strategy,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“UniCourt fundamentally revolutionizes how the legal industry accesses, analyzes, and operationalizes court data at scale. By enabling law firms, corporate legal departments, and legal tech partners to seamlessly embed AI-driven litigation insights directly into their core systems, UniCourt is pioneering litigation impact and technological breakthroughs.”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About UniCourt

UniCourt is a game-changing legal tech AI platform that provides access to litigation data insights across the broadest court coverage in the industry. It provides real-time access to over 5,000 state and federal courts across 46 states, encompassing over 2 billion dockets and documents, the largest docket database in the industry. UniCourt's mission is to capture and organize legal data, making it more accessible and useful by applying cutting-edge AI to provide the next generation of legal services and solutions. Learn more about UniCourt at unicourt.com.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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