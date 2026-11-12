Axiom Biosciences Announces Regulation Crowdfunding Offering With Wefunder Community Round

Regulation Crowdfunding offering provides retail investor access to Axiom's clinical-stage biotechnology platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologic candidates, today announced the opening of a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering through Wefunder, creating a new path for eligible investors to support the ongoing execution of the company's strategy.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering as capital to advance its therapeutic pipeline, including its planned Phase 2 development and for expenses in exploring a possible future public offering in Hong Kong. In addition to this Wefunder offering, Axiom anticipates conducting a conventional private financing round aimed at institutional, accredited investors and would aim to close that round following the close of this Wefunder offering.

“Our Wefunder community round broadens access to investment in our company for smaller / individual investors as we advance our pipeline and prepare for a potential public listing,” said Dr. Remo Moomiaie-Qajar.

Axiom is developing advanced therapeutics for difficult-to-treat conditions. Its lead investigational regenerative medicine program is focused on severe brain injuries in newborns, including intraventricular hemorrhage and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. The company is also developing targeted delivery technologies designed to localize biologic therapies at sites of disease.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933 through Wefunder Portal LLC. Information about the offering, including Axiom's Form C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, offering terms and risk factors, is available at Securities are offered only through the Wefunder platform in accordance with the offering materials posted there.

This release relates to the company's offering being conducted pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is made only through Wefunder. Prospective investors should review the Form C, complete offering materials and risk factors available on the platform before making any investment decision.

About Axiom Biosciences

Axiom Biosciences (formerly Cytonus Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics. Through advanced cellular engineering and translational science, the company is building a pipeline of therapies designed to address some of the most challenging diseases across neurology, inflammation, and regenerative medicine. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Axiom is advancing programs from rare pediatric conditions toward larger indications, including adult ischemic stroke. To learn more, please visit

About Wefunder

Wefunder is a platform that helps founders raise a Community Round from their most passionate customers and fans. Headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team across the country, Wefunder has fundamentally changed the regulation crowdfunding space from the regulations to making it accessible to all at scale. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corp, not only for its mission to fix capitalism, but because it's the way companies should be run. To learn more visit communityround.com or wefunder.com.

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Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.