Queens Court Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With Mpowered Capital To Help Accelerate Evolution From Independent Sponsor To Institutional Investment Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queens Court Capital (“Queens Court”), a New York-based value-oriented private equity firm focused on complex situations in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced a strategic partnership with MPowered Capital (“MPowered”), an investment firm specializing in GP seeding solutions for emerging alternative investment managers.

MPowered's investment, which comes through its GP Seeding strategy, provides capital and strategic support to help Queens Court accelerate the institutionalization of its platform and the continued growth of its investment strategy. MPowered will also support Queens Court through its Multiplier ProgramTM, providing resources and guidance across firm infrastructure, operations, business development, and talent strategy.

Founded in 2018 by Azhar Quader, Queens Court pursues a deep-value, primarily control-oriented investment strategy centered on“value obscured by complexity”: fundamentally sound businesses whose value may be overlooked because of transaction complexity, industry fragmentation, and ownership, operational, or capital-structure challenges. The firm combines disciplined capital deployment with hands-on operational expertise, leveraging its network of proven executives and advisors to drive value creation through operational improvement, strategic transformation, and accretive add-on acquisitions rather than relying on financial leverage or multiple expansion. The firm has significant experience investing alongside sophisticated family offices and leading institutional investors.

Azhar Quader, Founder and Managing Partner of Queens Court, said:“We have spent years demonstrating that investment opportunities can be found in fundamentally strong businesses in complex situations that many traditional buyers avoid. Our partnership with MPowered represents an important milestone in building an enduring institutional investment platform while preserving the entrepreneurial approach and operational intensity that have defined Queens Court. We are excited to partner with Marcia Page and the entire MPowered team.”

Marcia Page, Founder and CEO of MPowered, Co-Founder and Chair Emerita of Värde Partners, added:“Queens Court has built a disciplined approach and a strong history investing in complex situations. Having spent my career investing in similar complexity and dislocation, I know that some of the most challenging deals to underwrite often present the greatest opportunity. We are proud to seed and support Queens Court as it builds its institutional platform under this strategic partnership.”

Mayur Lakhani, Senior Partner of Queens Court, concluded:“Having invested through multiple credit cycles, I believe we are in the early stages of a multi-year opportunity in complex deals. Be it a technology-driven sell-off or excess levels of leverage, the source of complexity changes, but the opportunity for a disciplined, operationally capable investor does not. Forced sellers, stranded portfolio companies, and mounting private credit maturities are creating a dynamic environment for investors who have worked through these conditions before. Queens Court's team has the experience to capitalize on precisely this environment and our partnership with MPowered positions us to pursue these opportunities at greater scale.”

McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Queens Court. K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to MPowered.

About Queens Court Capital

Queens Court Capital is a New York-based, value-oriented private investment firm with experience in building successful companies across multiple proprietary platforms and in multiple industries. The firm specializes in complex and under-trafficked opportunities in the U.S. lower middle market – an approach it describes as investing in“value obscured by complexity.” As an operator-first firm with entrepreneurial DNA at its core, Queens Court emphasizes an approach that combines differentiated sourcing, disciplined valuation, and hands-on operational value creation to build market-leading, enduring companies. For more information, visit .

About MPowered Capital

MPowered Capital is an investment firm established to provide transformational capital solutions, primarily in the form of seed capital, to what it views to be best-in-class undercapitalized emerging managers across private alternatives. The firm seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by pairing catalytic capital with the robust resources of the firm's Multiplier ProgramTM to accelerate the firm and fund formation process for undercapitalized investing talent. For more information, visit .

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