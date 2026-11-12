Xeriant Launches New Website Highlighting DUREVERTM Building Products, Nexboard® Performance Data, And Factor XTM Research Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Website Features NexBoard Test Results and Adds Comprehensive Comparative Data for the Most Common Building Panel Options

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced the launch of its new corporate website at .

The Company's authoritative website establishes a compelling online presence, with efficient navigation features and a clear and concise presentation of Xeriant's business, highlighting the DUREVER advanced materials and products portfolio, which includes NexBoard, NexPatchTM and DuraziteTM, Xeriant's core fire-retardant technology. Also featured is Factor X Research Group (“Factor X”), Xeriant's research and innovation platform.

A section of the website is dedicated to NexBoard's third-party test results and includes an interactive function enabling performance comparisons with drywall, magnesium oxide (MgO) board, oriented strand board (OSB), medium-density fiberboard (MDF), and plywood. The section highlights NexBoard's exceptional performance across multiple criteria when compared with these traditional materials.

NexBoard is Xeriant's eco-friendly composite construction panel manufactured from recycled plastic and fiber waste that incorporates the Company's proprietary Durazite fire-retardant technology. Extensive testing supports NexBoard becoming a universal construction panel with potential applications beyond interior walls and ceilings to include exterior sheathing, roofing underlayment, subflooring, and other uses. NexPatch is a complementary fire-resistant joint compound designed to work with NexBoard as part of a broader fire-resistant panel system.

Created and led by Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt, Factor X focuses on identifying and bringing to market ground-breaking technologies accelerated through a virtual network of world-class scientists with multiple disciplines working together. Through Factor X, the Company seeks to pursue opportunities involving strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, acquisitions, and other commercialization pathways.

“Our new website is focused on Xeriant's initiatives and provides more details about our revolutionary products and technology, including their superior technical performance data,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.“Factor X is our novel ecosystem for identifying and developing additional transformative technologies. Our goal is to make this powerful information more accessible to customers, industry partners, and investors.”

Visitors can explore the our website at .

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand and includes NexBoard ®, an eco-friendly composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatchTM, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit .

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning completion of the current production campaign, product performance following lightweighting, sample fulfillment, customer evaluations, and commercialization progress.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

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