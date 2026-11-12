Stonex To Host 15Th Annual Discovery 1X1 Investor Conference In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This conference will connect institutional investors with management teams from more than 50 public and private companies across emerging growth and innovative sectors

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) (“StoneX”) today announced that it will host its 15th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference on December 10, 2026, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference will bring together institutional investors and management teams from more than 50 public and private companies for one-on-one and small-group meetings. Participating companies represent a broad range of industries, including technology, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital assets, healthcare, energy, industrials, software and consumer sectors.

Through its Corporate Access platform, StoneX facilitates direct dialogue between investors and corporate management teams, providing opportunities for participants to exchange perspectives, build relationships and explore companies across a range of sectors. The event also reflects StoneX's broader investment banking and capital markets capabilities and its commitment to serving corporate issuers and institutional investors.

Confirmed Participating Companies

StoneX is pleased to announce that the following companies have confirmed their participation in the 15th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference, scheduled for December 10, 2026, in New York City.

AIB Data Centers Inc. (AIB)

Air Water Ventures Limited (WATR)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)

Beyond Oil Ltd. (BEOLF)

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (BSEM)

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF)

BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ)

Buda Juice, Inc. (BUDA)

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD)

Canaan Inc. (CAN)

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS)

CoinShares PLC (CSHR)

CTW, Inc. (CTW)

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO)

Deep Fission, Inc. (FISN)

Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (DBHL)

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV)

DIAS AI (Private)

EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI)

Fast Finance Pay Corp. (FFPP)

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI)

First Phosphate Corp. (PHOS.CN)

FIRY Inc. (FIRY)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)

Forum Markets, Incorporated (FRMM)

FST Corp. (KBSX)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK)

Gloo Holdings, Inc. (GLOO)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK)

Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT)

Micware Co., Ltd. (MWC)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)

Nephros, Inc. (NEPH)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE)

Noodles & Company (NDLS)

NuCube Energy, Inc. (Private)

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS)

Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS)

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (QTI)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Rank One Computing Corporation (ROC)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM)

Teamshares Inc. (TMS)

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO)

VIDA Global Inc. (VIDA)

WildBrain Ltd. (WILD (TSX))

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, connects clients around the world to global markets through a broad range of financial services and capabilities. Combining market access and liquidity with digital platforms, global execution and high-touch expertise, StoneX helps commercial, institutional, payments and retail clients manage risk, pursue opportunities and achieve their business and investment objectives. For more information, visit

Conference Contact

For more information about the conference, including participation and meeting requests, please contact the StoneX Corporate Access team at ....

Media Contact

For general media inquiries, contact ....

SNEX-G

