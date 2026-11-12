EBANX And Eneba Strengthen Partnership In Latin America With 138% Yoy Growth In Payment Volume

The partnership began in 2023 across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, with Argentina added the following year. In 2026, the collaboration reached a new milestone: through October, Eneba's processed volume through EBANX in Latin America grew 138% compared with the same period in 2025, more than doubling year over year.

Since 2023, Eneba has expanded its payment offering in these markets by combining credit and debit cards with alternative payment methods (APMs), including digital wallets such as Mercado Pago and Colombia's Nequi; instant payment systems such as Pix in Brazil and SPEI in Mexico; and cash-based methods such as Brazil's Boleto Bancário, Mexico's OXXO Pay, and Peru's PagoEfectivo.

“EBANX has been a strong partner in supporting our growth across Latin America. Their consistent performance and extensive coverage of local payment methods have helped us reflect consumer preferences in each market,” said Mantas Eitutis, Head of Payments and Fraud at Eneba.









Local payments as a growth engine

The growth comes as digital payments continue to expand in Latin America. Across the region, about 25% of adults own a credit card, while 51% have already made a digital payment, according to the World Bank. That figure has risen from 34% in ten years, underscoring the growing role of instant payments and digital wallets in online commerce.

Eneba's results in Latin America reflect that relevance. Throughout 2026, the company recorded consistent growth in transaction volumes across key local payment methods, including Pix in Brazil, Nequi in Colombia, and SPEI in Mexico.

“There is no single payment playbook for Latin America. For global merchants, scaling across the region means understanding the differences and adapting the checkout to how consumers already pay,” said James Booth, VP Commercial at EBANX.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

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ABOUT ENEBA

Eneba is a digital marketplace for video games that has served over 15 million buyers. Founded in 2018, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers with game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.

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Leo Stamillo

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