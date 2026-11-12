ZL Tech Achieves Fedramp Class C Certification, Enabling Federal Agencies To Wrangle And Govern Unstructured Data For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The certification reflects ZL Tech's commitment to delivering timely assurance information, including continuous monitoring data, to federal agencies

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies (ZL Tech), a global leader in information governance, today announced that the ZL Platform has achieved FedRAMP Class C Certification. FedRAMP considers Class C adequate for most Low and Moderate impact agency information systems, as well as some High impact systems with appropriate compensating controls. With this certification, federal agencies can use the ZL Platform to securely govern and harness unstructured data, from emails to case files and transcripts, for mission-critical AI initiatives.

As AI adoption accelerates across federal agencies, attention is shifting toward the data underneath it. Unstructured content such as emails, documents, and messages has emerged as a critical foundation for scalable, trustworthy AI. According to General Dynamics IT's Agency Guide to Scaling From Pilot to Production, 38% of organizations cite diverse data, much of it unstructured, as the leading driver of AI success, and 33% report that difficulties managing this data are the primary cause of failed projects.

FedRAMP Certification Classes range from A to D and reflect the depth, frequency, and quality of assurance information a cloud provider commits to sharing with agencies. FedRAMP notes that Class C and Class D offerings have made“extraordinary commitments to provide additional assurance information in a timely manner to federal agency customers.”

“Achieving Class C Certification took a rigorous, company-wide effort, and the commitment it represents continues every day after certification,” said Ganesh Prasad, Chief Information Security Officer at ZL Technologies.“Agencies get detailed, timely visibility into how the ZL Platform is operated and protected, which gives them the confidence to bring their unstructured data into mission AI initiatives.”

Empowering Federal Agencies with AI-Ready Unstructured Data

For over a decade, ZL Tech has supported federal agencies with secure data archiving, in-place governance, and global search capabilities. With FedRAMP Class C Certification, agencies can deploy the ZL Platform to:



Enable AI-Driven Insights: Organize, analyze, and extract intelligence from massive volumes of unstructured data.

Support Federal Compliance: Meet federal security mandates while managing mission-critical records in alignment with NARA, FOIA, and other regulatory frameworks.

Enhance Search & eDiscovery: Quickly retrieve key records for operational, investigative, or legal needs. Automate Governance & Policy Enforcement: Apply retention, security, and lifecycle policies consistently across all data repositories with full auditability.

Harnessing the Full Potential of Government AI

FedRAMP Class C Certification positions ZL Tech to help federal agencies tap into their unstructured data for insight, operational efficiency, and public service innovation. By combining in-place data management, lifecycle governance, and enterprise-scale data wrangling, ZL Tech helps agencies scale AI responsibly and effectively.

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