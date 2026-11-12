RRC Shareholders: Amparo Law Firm PLLC Is Investigating Whether The EQT Deal Delivers The Best Value For Range Resources Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm is also examining whether the proxy statement will leave out material information Range Resources shareholders need before they vote.

New York, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising

Amparo Law Firm PLLC, through its Amparo Investor Rights practice, is investigating whether the announced price is the best price Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shareholders could obtain, whether the board ran a sale process designed to get it, and whether shareholders may have claims for additional value. We are also investigating whether the proxy statement gives you every fact Section 14(a) requires so you can judge that price before you vote. The proposed take-private is by EQT Corporation.

RRC shareholders: click here to learn more about your rights and options at no cost or obligation.

THE QUESTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

EQT Corporation has agreed to acquire Range Resources for each outstanding share of RRC common stock will be exchanged for 0.987 shares of EQT common stock, and the company gives the deal value as pro forma enterprise value of more than $50 billion.

Before you vote, you should be able to see how the board chose this buyer and this number, what other options it weighed, and what its financial advisors concluded. Those details usually appear in the proxy statement, which has not been filed yet.

THE DEAL AT A GLANCE



Buyer: EQT Corporation

Price: Each outstanding share of RRC common stock will be exchanged for 0.987 shares of EQT common stock

Deal value: $50 billion enterprise value (company-stated)

Announced: October 26, 2026

Shareholder vote: Not yet scheduled Expected closing: Expected to close during the first quarter of 2027

WHAT WE ARE INVESTIGATING



The price. Whether the announced price is the best price shareholders could obtain, and whether shareholders may have claims for additional value.

The sale process. How the board ran the sale process and whether it looked for other buyers.

The stock component. How the stock shareholders would receive is valued, and whether the exchange ratio reflects what their shares are worth.

The advisors. The financial advisors' fees and any ties they have to the buyer. The disclosures. Whether the proxy statement gives you every fact Section 14(a) requires so you can judge that price before you vote.

WHY TIMING MATTERS

Shareholders usually have the most options before a deal goes to a vote. The shareholder vote has not yet been scheduled.

TALK TO US ABOUT YOUR RRC SHARES

amparoinvestorrights.com/actions/range-resources-corporation/

or call (888) 577-7817

No cost to speak with us. We speak English and Spanish.

You do not need to buy or sell shares to contact us.

QUESTIONS SHAREHOLDERS ASK

Does it cost anything?

Amparo Investor Rights handles shareholder matters on a contingency basis. You pay no fees or costs unless there is a recovery.

Is contacting you confidential?

We keep your communications with us confidential. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship.

What happens next?

An attorney reviews your information and follows up with you.

ABOUT THE ATTORNEY

The practice is led by Bob Amirian, Esq., Founding Partner of Amparo Law Firm. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and a summa cum laude graduate of UCLA, he served as a law clerk to Chief Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and practiced at Venable LLP.

About Amparo Investor Rights: Amparo Investor Rights is the securities practice of Amparo Law Firm PLLC, a New York law firm that represents investors in shareholder investigations, merger disclosure claims and securities litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship. Responsible attorney: Bob Amirian, Esq., Amparo Law Firm PLLC, 40 Wall Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10005, (888) 577-7817. Amparo Law Firm PLLC is licensed to practice law in New York, California, Texas, and the District of Columbia.

Contact: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817, ...

CONTACT: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817