The Human Bean's Coffee For A Cure Tops $5 Million For Breast Cancer Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, Oregon, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is proud to announce that its 21st annual Coffee for a Cure event raised $519,584 for organizations providing mammograms, post-diagnosis care, and breast cancer education across the country. With this year's total, the program has now raised over $5.2 million since its launch in 2005 - a number that represents over two decades of communities showing up to support breast cancer patients and survivors in a real and meaningful way.

Every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Human Bean donates all food and beverage sales from a single giveback day to the fight against breast cancer. It's a simple concept with a big impact. Year after year, customers and franchise partners make it count.

“Coffee For A Cure is our favorite day and we look forward to it every year,” says Alissa Trotter, owner The Human Bean drive-thru Warrenton, Oregon.“It's amazing to feel the energy and excitement from our customers, community and team working together inspired by a bigger purpose. We love that the funds stay local and directly help the communities we serve.”

This year's event brought together The Human Bean locations nationwide, volunteers from local healthcare organizations, and thousands of coffee-lovers who chose to spend their daily beverage run on something bigger. All October long, drinks were served in special Coffee for a Cure cups featuring artwork inspired by strength, transformation, and hope. A small but meaningful reminder, with every sip, of what Breast Cancer Awareness Month is really about.

The funds raised will support screening mammograms, diagnostic testing, treatment, and patient education programs at breast cancer foundations throughout the U.S. and directly serve people in the communities where The Human Bean's franchise partners live and work.

Five million dollars. A number reached because of the people who show up - every October, every cup, every year.

Find The Human Bean locations at thehumanbean.com.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.co.

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CONTACT: Janie Page The Human Bean 541-608-0564...