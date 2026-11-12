Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting Joins Lexitas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, today announced that Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting has joined Lexitas. Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting is a court reporting firm based in Buffalo, New York serving the legal community with court reporting and litigation support services.

For 38 years, Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting has been a respected court reporting firm known for personalized client service, an experienced reporter network, and a commitment to accurate, reliable reporting solutions. Serving attorneys, law firms, corporations, and insurers throughout Western New York, the firm has built a strong reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and quality.

“I'm pleased to welcome Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting to the Lexitas family,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas.“Sue Ann and her team have built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional service and developing lasting client relationships. Her commitment to quality and client care makes this a great combination between two firms with similar values."

Sue Ann Simonin, Founder of Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting, said,“I am honored to have had the pleasure and privilege of working with so many talented court reporters over my career. These are the professionals, along with our office staff, who have helped me provide exceptional service and build trusted relationships with our local legal community. Joining Lexitas allows us to service our clients more efficiently, in addition to now being able to provide access to more resources, expanded capabilities and a nationwide network of support.”

Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting is recognized for its commitment to quality, responsiveness, and delivering a seamless experience for clients throughout the litigation process.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit Lexitas and Sue Ann Simonin Court Reporting.

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