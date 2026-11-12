PDD Holdings To Report Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results On November 19, 2026
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 19, 2026 (12:30 PM GMT and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).
The conference call will be webcast live at . The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.
About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.
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