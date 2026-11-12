Greece Ranks 26th of 27 in EU Court Study; Cases Take 737 Days
(MENAFN) Greece placed second to last among the European Union’s 27 member states for judicial performance, with first-instance civil proceedings taking an estimated 737 days, according to a new study.
The Judicial Systems Performance Index (JUSPER), compiled by Greek research institute KEFiM from 2024 data, ranked the country 26th with 34.8 points out of 100. That is far below the EU average of 52.5, a national news outlet reported Thursday. Only Cyprus fared worse, at 24.2 points.
The study evaluated 31 indicators, among them court efficiency, financial resources and access to justice.
On efficiency, Greece scored just 26.1 points against an EU average of 56.4. Its courts resolved roughly 81 cases for every 100 new filings.
The country has 37.3 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, nearly double the European median, yet far fewer administrative support staff per judge, the report found.
Justice Ministry figures, however, show that reforms launched in September 2024 cut estimated first-instance decision times from 774 days to 357 days by March 2026.
The clearance rate also climbed from 86.2% to 105.1%, pointing to better handling of incoming cases.
In the report, KEFiM President Nikos Rompapas urged stronger court administration, more support personnel and broader use of technology.
The Judicial Systems Performance Index (JUSPER), compiled by Greek research institute KEFiM from 2024 data, ranked the country 26th with 34.8 points out of 100. That is far below the EU average of 52.5, a national news outlet reported Thursday. Only Cyprus fared worse, at 24.2 points.
The study evaluated 31 indicators, among them court efficiency, financial resources and access to justice.
On efficiency, Greece scored just 26.1 points against an EU average of 56.4. Its courts resolved roughly 81 cases for every 100 new filings.
The country has 37.3 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, nearly double the European median, yet far fewer administrative support staff per judge, the report found.
Justice Ministry figures, however, show that reforms launched in September 2024 cut estimated first-instance decision times from 774 days to 357 days by March 2026.
The clearance rate also climbed from 86.2% to 105.1%, pointing to better handling of incoming cases.
In the report, KEFiM President Nikos Rompapas urged stronger court administration, more support personnel and broader use of technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment